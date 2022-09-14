An apartment development proposed at the former Gettysburg Country Club received a negative recommendation from the Cumberland Township Planning Commission.
About 50 people attended as members voted 5-0 during Thursday’s meeting, commission Chair Steve Tallman said Friday.
Members agreed the 112-apartment proposal at Country Club Lane and Chambersburg Road (U.S. Route 30) would meet township ordinance requirements, but “felt very strongly” it would not be “appropriate” for the 14.5-acre site or in keeping with the township’s comprehensive plan, Tallman said.
The recommendation is advisory for the township supervisors, who has final say concerning the plans for the Residence at Willoughby Run, which is being proposed by the Trone Family Trust of Hanover, according to township Manager Ben Thomas. The supervisors’ next business meeting is to begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27.
The township Historic Architectural Review Board, which rarely meets, is to review the project at 4 p.m. Sept. 20, Tallman said.
Some members of the public are “extremely upset” about the plan, Tallman said. Twenty to 25 audience members spoke during the meeting, all in opposition, he said.
In addition, he said the commission received approximately 100 letters from local residents who oppose the project and was given some 2,900 letters by the American Battlefield Trust. The latter are from all over the nation but include some 300 from local residents, he said.
The trust and many members of the public wish to preserve “hallowed ground” where fighting occurred during the Battle of Gettysburg, Tallman said.
Neighbors of the property and others are also “very concerned” about increased traffic, including how left turns from Chambersburg would be handled, he said.
How drainage would affect neighboring National Park Service property is also an issue, Tallman said.
Under the proposal, the existing former clubhouse, which houses a spa business, would remain, but tennis courts and a swimming pool would be demolished, he said.
