“Upholding the rights of less wealthy districts is at the very heart” of a recent court ruling that Pennsylvania’s education funding system is unconstitutional, Upper Adams School Board member Chris Fee said Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court’s Feb. 7 ruling won’t result in changes any time soon, but it may be a giant step toward equity for districts such as Upper Adams, Fee said during a board meeting.
“The state was once mandated to cover 50% of public education costs, but this has not been the case for years,” Fee said as part of the legislative update he provides during most meetings.
“The failure of the state Legislature to provide adequate funding has consistently required greater reliance on local property taxes to make up the difference. This fact has by definition disproportionately impacted poorer school districts,” he said.
In rural districts without much industrial development, like Upper Adams, homeowners end up footing most of the bill, Fee said.
The 800-page ruling “does not impose a specific course of action for redress of this inequity, and leaves the nuts-and-bolts to the Legislative Branch, noting that there is more than one way to skin the cat of educational inequality,” he said.
Fee predicted “a long hard, slog ahead.”
The ruling states that students in areas with low property values and incomes “are deprived of the same opportunities and resources” as those in more affluent areas, according to an Associated Press story.
An appeal to the state Supreme Court is possible and would further delay resolution of the case filed in 2014 by plaintiffs including six school districts, the NAACP and the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools, according to the AP.
• As part of regular replacement of computers used by students, the board approved the resale of 490 used Apple iPads and 335 used MacBooks for $97,200 to Illinois-based Second Life Mac. The board chose Apple products years ago because of their ability to retain resale value, Wilson said.
• Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) students have collected donations for the American Heart Association totaling $5,635, Principal Sonia Buckley said.
• The board accepted and expressed thanks for a $300 STAR (Serving the Arts Regionally) grant from the Adams County Arts Council that will allow UAIS life-skills students to attend a performance of “A Christmas Carol” later this year at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg.
• As discussed during a committee meeting earlier this month, the board formalized an update to the district’s COVID plan. It includes no changes, with buildings “fully open” and masks optional. The federal government requires regular plan reviews for schools receiving pandemic funding.
• The board accepted the retirement of UAIS instructional support teacher Pam Shaffer, effective at the end of the current school year. “She’s a good teacher” and “will be missed,” board member Ron Ebbert said.
• An overnight trip received the board’s authorization. Members of the Biglerville High School Technology Student Association are to take part in a statewide competition at Seven Springs Mountain Resort April 19-22. Funding will be from students and a grant from the Canner Fund, a nonprofit organization that aids the district.
