Rob Williams, left, director of outreach, and Peter Miele, executive director of the Seminary Ridge Museum, stand in the cupola on top of the Seminary Ridge Museum. In the background is downtown Gettysburg.
The Seminary Ridge Museum & Education Center is inviting visitors to stop in any time, day or night, during a unique event next week.
The museum will open its doors for “24 Hours on the Ridge” beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4. Visitors can experience the museum’s exhibits along with a variety of presentations and live music, and take in the views from the museum’s cupola at sunrise, sunset or midnight. Scheduled events include history presentations by Brad Gottfried, Eric Linblade and Jeff Greenawalt, music by Dearest Home, a screening of the movie “Gettysburg,” and candlelight tours of the museum.
