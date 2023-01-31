Adams County officials are seeking public input on the heritage component of the county comprehensive plan through an online survey.

The heritage component focuses on preservation, protection, and promotion efforts of the county’s historic and culturally-significant assets, according to Jenna Smith, comprehensive planner in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

