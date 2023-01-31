Adams County officials are seeking public input on the heritage component of the county comprehensive plan through an online survey.
The heritage component focuses on preservation, protection, and promotion efforts of the county’s historic and culturally-significant assets, according to Jenna Smith, comprehensive planner in the Adams County Office of Planning and Development.
The online survey, which launched last week, aims to collect feedback from the public to guide future work on the project, Smith said.
Originally adopted in 1991, the county’s current comprehensive plan included updates approved in 1998, 2001, and 2010, Smith said.
The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code gives counties and municipalities the ability “to plan for the protection of a community’s historic buildings, structures, landscapes, and other assets,” said Smith.
“Throughout the public engagement process, we hope to capture the public’s perception of historic preservation, what subjects in county history the public is knowledgeable of and what they would like to learn more about, and also activities and initiatives that the public may be interested in seeing in the future,” Smith said. “The public perception on these subjects will assist us in cementing a vision for the direction of the plan, as well as the trajectory of future preservation efforts throughout the county.”
The input from the survey will assist in establishing goals and strategies to protect the county’s history into the future, according to Smith.
Smith encouraged all residents and visitors to participate in the survey and mapping efforts.
“We are not targeting any particular areas of the county for this project, rather, we hope to see responses from all areas of the county,” she said.
Using a map, people will be able to identify historic places in Adams County they believe are most important by placing points on it, she said.
Some of questions on the survey center on what people think of when they see or hear of historic preservation, the county’s most significant historic assets, the greatest threat to historic areas in the county, how well are historic resources protected and promoted in the county, who should be responsible to preserve and support historic spots, if the individual lives or works in a historic building or owns a historic building or property, their age, and if they are a resident of the county.
“The feedback on this map will tell us what types of places are most well-known and found to be the most valued by residents and visitors of the county. It may even tell us about the types of places that we can collectively learn more about,” Smith said.
Similar to other county comprehensive planning efforts, Smith noted the heritage plan will impact all county residents and visitors.
“This is why the feedback we receive on this survey is so important,” she said.
Residents can participate in the survey, which closes Feb. 28, by going to the homepage of the county’s website, adamscountypa.gov and click “Take the Survey” under the County News section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.