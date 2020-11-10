Approximately 30 volunteers from East Berlin VFW and Boy Scouts from Lake Meade, York and Abbottstown assembled flags and put them on display at East Berlin VFW on Saturday. The field of flags will be available for viewing until Nov. 15.
Volunteers in East Berlin are working to ensure all veterans laid to rest at East Berlin Union Cemetery are honored this December on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year, the ceremony, held simultaneously across the country at more than 2,100 participating locations, will be on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The volunteers have a goal to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every veteran buried there and spread patriotism and ensure no one is forgotten.
