Berm
Buy Now

New Bermudian Springs School District staff members were recognized at a board meeting. Shown from left, are, front row, Alexa Groft, Chelsey Holt, Lisa Schiel, Bryn Sporer, and Allison Bentley; second row, Austin Hartzell, Quinn Turocy, Amanda Marriott, Paige Voegele, Amanda Malinak, Ashley Small, Marah Hernandez, and Joshua Trott. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

New Bermudian Springs professional staff shared why they are excited to spread their wings among the Eagles.

During the school board meeting Tuesday, BSSD Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers and Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss invited new staff to introduce themselves and share why they are excited to be part of the Bermudian Springs family.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.