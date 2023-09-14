New Bermudian Springs professional staff shared why they are excited to spread their wings among the Eagles.
During the school board meeting Tuesday, BSSD Assistant Superintendent Shannon Myers and Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss invited new staff to introduce themselves and share why they are excited to be part of the Bermudian Springs family.
Alexa Groft, a long-term substitute for third grade, is a 2015 graduate of Bermudian Springs High School.
“I’m super excited to be back as an educator to make a positive impact in the community,” Groft said.
Austin Hartzell, a 2014 Bermudian Springs High School graduate, said he is teaching 10th grade social studies at the high school.
“I have lived in this district my whole life,” Hartzell said. “There is something about this place. I’m so excited to be back.”
Amanda Malinak, the new middle school art teacher, said she thought working in a smaller district would give her the opportunity to get to know the students “on a deeper level.”
Marah Hernandez, a kindergarten teacher, said she is “very excited” to be part of the Bermudian Springs family because of the “close knit community.”
Following introductions Tuesday, board President Michael Wool thanked the new staff for attending the meeting and welcomed them to the district.
The elementary school learning support teacher who will head the new autistic support classroom also offered a few remarks.
“I’m excited to start an autistic support classroom from the ground up,” Chelsey Holt said.
Hotchkiss previously said Holt has experience opening an autistic support classroom for kindergarten through second grade.
In May, Bermudian officials discussed opening an autistic support classroom at the elementary school this fall.
The district registers early intervention students every year, but this incoming class is one of the largest with the highest need identified as autistic support, said Brian Booher, director of special education. Early intervention is identified by the Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 (LIU 12) “as having developmental delays and other disabilities,” according to Booher.
Among other personnel hires Tuesday night, the school board approved Ashley Cool of Gettysburg as an elementary school learning support, autistic classroom aide. Cool, hired at an hourly rate of $13.80, will work 182 days for six-and-a-half hours per day, effective Wednesday.
The other elementary learning support aide for the classroom hired in August was Jordina Hughes of Middletown.
The district was initially contracting the remaining autistic support position with General Healthcare Services for the upcoming school year due to a lack of applicants.
