A man charged previously with arson outside a pizzeria in Gettysburg is also accused of setting a fire at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Straban Township.
Royce Winstead, 41, of Gettysburg was charged with one felony count each of reckless burning and criminal mischief, according to a common pleas docket.
He remained at Adams County Prison Tuesday unable to post $5,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
At 11:46 p.m. Nov. 12, Gettysburg firefighters called Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) to Enterprise at 791 York Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Jonathan Wolfe.
Wolfe, assigned to the Fire Marshal Unit of PSP Troop H, examined a 2014 Ford Transit 250 box van that had been in the parking lot for about four weeks after being involved in a crash, according to the affidavit.
“The inside front passenger compartments had been consumed” in a fire that Wolfe classified as “incendiary” in origin, according to the affidavit.
Wolfe reviewed surveillance footage that showed a man arriving near the vehicle one minute before a fire broke out at 11 p.m. and leaving two minutes afterward, according to the affidavit.
Gettysburg Borough Police later informed Wolfe about the Domino’s fire on Nov. 13 and that a search warrant served at Winstead’s residence led to seizure of property including clothing and a backpack allegedly “similar to that viewed in the surveillance footage from Enterprise,” according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 18, Wolfe went to a local motel where Winstead was residing and saw surveillance footage that allegedly showed Winstead entering the lobby at 11:09 p.m. Nov. 12, according to the affidavit. In the video, Winstead allegedly wore clothes and carried a backpack similar to those in the Enterprise video, according to the affidavit.
Winstead was arrested Nov. 18 and Wolfe’s charges filed Nov. 19, with common pleas arraignment scheduled Jan. 17, according to court documents.
Also Nov. 18 at the prison, Wolfe “attempted to interview the Defendant,” who “denied involvement in both fires,” according to the affidavit.
On Nov. 13, authorities were dispatched about 10:45 p.m. to the pizzeria at 500 York St., where staff members were evacuated as a dumpster blaze was extinguished, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Gettysburg Police Department Detective Christopher Evans.
Cameras at Domino’s, nearby businesses, and a residence showed a person walking toward the dumpster, where one video allegedly showed “the orange reflection of a flame on the subject’s face as he appears to light exposed cardboard inside of the dumpster on fire,” according to Evans’ affidavit.
After Gettysburg Master Sgt. Harald Pruy thought the person in the video looked similar to a man with whom he had previous interaction, Evans viewed videos from Winstead’s place of employment and the motel, which allegedly led people at both places to identify him, according to the affidavit.
Winstead was charged with one felony count each of arson with danger of death or bodily injury, arson with reckless endangerment of an inhabited building, and risking catastrophe, as well as a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, with arraignment scheduled Jan. 17, according to a common pleas docket.
Cash bail of $5,000 was also set in Evans’ case, according to the docket.
During a Dec. 12 Gettysburg Borough Council meeting, Police Chief Robert Glenny praised Evans and Pruy for doing “an incredible, diligent job” in connection with the two cases.
