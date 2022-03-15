What do you get when you combine hypnosis with comedic improvisation? Uncontrollable laughter.
The hybrid art form comes to the Majestic Theater on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. when HYPROV hits the stage. As the name suggests, the entertainment merges the best of both disciplines to create an unforgettable and unique comedy experience.
The show was playing to packed houses in 43 North American cities before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. “Whose Line Is It Anyway” star Colin Mochrie will lead the revelry Friday night. “Whose Line” continues to run in syndication but will soon hit the airwaves anew.
“We’re ramping up again,” said Mochrie. “We’re headed back to the studio this fall.”
Meanwhile, the live tour continues.
Mochrie has been involved with improvisational theater and television for more than three decades.
“My daughter was two months old when I started,” he said. “Now she’s 30.”
Serendipity struck in 2016, when he met master hypnotist Asad Mecci in Chicago while working a gig at Second City, the renowned comedy venue.
“I saw him (Mochrie) perform and called his agent (to pitch the idea of a collaboration),” said Mecci, explaining the connection of the Canadian duo. “We sold out in Montreal and London (before the pandemic) and plan to return to the UK in May.”
Mochrie and Mecci have toured together since that fateful day six years ago.
“We are excited to come to Gettysburg after four packed performances in our nation’s capital,” said Mochrie, who remembers visiting the area in the distant past. “We’re touring now almost non-stop.”
The performance is based upon suggestions provided by the audience. A classic example is “The Proposal.” Twenty to thirty active participants are brought on stage to be “examined” by Mecci. The four or five “most susceptible” are culled from the herd. Following their hypnoses, Mochrie will lead the cast through the skit. Invariably, there is a “star” as Mochrie described, someone who becomes an audience favorite and is often the object or instigator of laughter.
“The part of the mind that deals with self-reflection becomes disconnected during hypnosis (the volunteers) just adapt their behavior to carry out the suggestion,” detailed Mecci concerning the phenomenon. “It’s fast-paced, action-packed, high energy and hilarious.”
It’s not just for laughs. Sometimes the experience can be life changing.
“One of the women who became a ‘star’ under hypnosis suffered from crippling social anxiety,” said Mochrie. “On our stage, she was relaxed and funny. It was liberating for her. Afterwards she said it was the best hour of her life. We have had other volunteers who have watched videos of their time on stage and told us that they remembered everything and that they did what we told them because ‘it sounded like a good idea’, so they did it. It is so satisfying when we can actually help someone.”
Mecci worked for Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines perfecting his craft before he attended Second City and received his inspiration.
“Our instructor told us we were trying too hard (to make comedy),” expounded Mecci, who belongs to the National Guild of Hypnotists and is a newcomer to town. “We had to learn to let it flow and work with the unconscious mind. Then I watched Colin and it all came together.”
Mochrie uses the time on tour to sharpen his considerable skills.
“I love situations when I am not in my comfort zone, like performing with people I don’t know who are in a hypnotic state,” he said. “I have to stay focused the whole time, it’s made me a better improvisor.”
Mochrie observed that hypnosis strips volunteers of their inhibitions.
“They don’t have anything to stop them from being funny,” he said. “They actually become pure improvisors, reacting to everything I give them.”
According to Mecci, hypnosis is a blend of art and science.
“It’s a little of both,” he said. “There is artistry in the way you hypnotize. Scientifically, it has been used forensically (for almost 50 years). Sports psychologists have worked with athletes since the 1980s, think of Michael Jordan visualizing tiny basketballs passing through giant cylinders.”
The “volunteers” called to the stage must provide prior proof of vaccination. Those in attendance are not required to provide such proof. Masks are optional. Tickets are still available but “are selling fast” according to Mochrie.
For ticket and other information visit the Majestic Theater website or call 717-337-8200.
