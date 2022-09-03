People donning purple united as one Wednesday night in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Community members came together for the International Overdose Awareness Day Fourth Annual Memorial Walk and Vigil, where they took steps to reduce the stigma of overdoses and addiction.
The walk started at the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., and ended with a vigil at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane.
Along the walk outside the Mercy House residential and recovery center, people signed a black banner, sharing their reasons for walking on Wednesday.
“I walk because no family deserves to go through this alone,” someone signed the banner.
Another person wrote, “I walk to show we care and declare we need to win the war against overdose.”
Many named family members and friends they have lost to addiction, noting their memories will live on.
The walk continued with a stop at Collaborating for Youth, one of the lead organizations on the Adams County Overdose Awareness Task Force, which sponsored the event.
It concluded at a pavilion in the Gettysburg Rec Park, where individuals could sign-up for free Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal drug also known as Naloxone.
Memorial posters stood tall in honor of Amanda, Aaron Lawrence, Caitlyn Kuhn, Joshua Rexroth, Brooke Chantelle Fiorentino, Daniel Chad Fiorentino, Brett Murr, Lexus Felton, Crystal Woll, and Keith Woll.
Orrtanna resident Rebecca McDannell lost her sister Crystal Woll and brother-in-law, Keith Woll in May, just days apart from one another in Pine Grove, Pa.
Keith passed away on May 19 from a fentanyl overdose, and then Crystal died of a heroin overdose on May 24, McDannell said.
They left behind three children and a stepchild, McDannell said, noting that a 13-year-old found them each time.
McDannell had not talked to Crystal for approximately a year-and-a-half, and she was concerned when they reconnected by phone.
“I could tell something was not right,” McDannell said. “I could tell she was using, and I was not around her every day.”
A talented musician, Crystal loved to sing and play guitar, according to McDannell. Crystal’s creative side also came out as she put pen to paper with her drawings, McDannell said.
A memorial tattoo on McDannell’s arm stood out with a purple ribbon interwoven into the design with a butterfly and flowers. The ribbon is a symbol for addiction and overdose awareness, McDannell said.
“I don’t want the cycle to repeat itself,” McDannell said.
During the vigil, Adams County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin announced the county received $138,800 as the first payment from the opioid settlement to use in the fight against the opioid epidemic. The audience thundered with applause.
The county anticipates receiving just under $3.3 million in the settlement, according to Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd.
In December, Adams County commissioners approved a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors, and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the parent company of Johnson & Johnson.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel also attended the event with his family.
The funds will be used “wisely and prudently,” said Martin.
“I hope together we can charter a successful path to help and combat the overdose situation,” Martin said.
Gettysburg Borough Police Chief Robert Glenny recognized Gettysburg Borough Police Officers Kevin McDonald and Eric Wenrich for their lifesaving measures this past year in using Narcan to revive two people who had overdosed.
“We hand out, as a police department, lifesaving awards for our officers when they do Narcan,” Glenny said. “It’s that important.”
So far this year, the borough used Narcan three times, which is “a substantial improvement over last year,” according to Glenny.
After speaking with the Adams County coroner’s office, Glenny said he learned there have been no deaths this year from overdoses throughout the county.
During the event, Karen Brabham and Matthew McGirr of The RASE Project and the Mercy House residential and recovery center also spoke about the support they can offer to those suffering from addiction or alcohol disorder.
Operated by The RASE Project, the center, located in a county-owned building at 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, was created to provide support to those in need of addiction services.
Additionally, Christy Alexander, who lost her daughter Lexus Felton on Dec. 8, 2018, shared the importance of every person needing to carry Narcan and gave examples of where it could be used to save a life.
Alexander also reflected on International Overdose Awareness Day.
“Today’s a day we reflect on and honor those who have lost or suffered a lost,” Alexander said. “Today, we speak these words for those that cannot. Today, we remember.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.