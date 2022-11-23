A man is accused of stealing a 2017 Toyota RAV4 with three children inside Sunday at Walmart near Gettysburg and leading Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) on a pursuit, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
The boys, 7, 12, and 14 years old, “called 911 and gave updated locations which allowed troopers to locate them,” according to state police.
The boys, who were unhurt, also “plead with” the driver to “slow down,” police said.
Jason Harris, 44, of York Springs, was charged with three felony counts of kidnapping a minor; three felony counts of endangering a child’s welfare; one felony count each of theft and fleeing police; a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence; and one summary count each of driving with a license suspended in connection with driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to a magisterial docket.
Harris was held at Adams County Prison unable to post $50,000 cash bail, according to the docket.
After receiving information from dispatchers about 5:02 p.m., PSP Troopers Brandon Black and Buddy Meier accessed U.S. Route 15 at the East Berlin Road exit (Pa. Route 234), according to the affidavit.
The northbound troopers “were traveling in excess of 120 MPH trying to catch the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Near Dillsburg, the troopers drew near the Toyota, which allegedly did not slow or yield despite the troopers’ use of sirens and emergency lights, according to the affidavit.
When Meier passed the vehicle, Black “observed arms out the window waving in the vehicle,” according to the vehicle.
After the troopers “boxed the vehicle in,” Black ran up to it, opened a door, and ordered the driver out, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle rolled until the driver shifted the transmission into park, after which Black “pulled him out and handcuffed him,” according to the affidavit.
Harris allegedly said he was “really drunk. I’ve been drinking a lot man” and “I’m just trying to get to Harrisburg,” according to the affidavit.
Harris allegedly said he was going to Harrisburg to buy heroin, but had no money and would pay for the drug “anyway, panhandling,” according to the affidavit.
Asked about the children, Harris allegedly “admitted that he heard them in the back seat but stated ‘I just needed to get to Harrisburg.’ Harris later admitted that his car had run out of gas and he was just walking around the Walmart parking lot looking for a vehicle to steal,” according to the affidavit.
The boys in the vehicle said they were at Walmart, 1270 York Road (U.S. Route 30), and “when their dad got out of the vehicle to go inside,” Harris allegedly “jumped in and took off,” according to the affidavit.
Harris allegedly “refused to stop as the children plead with him to stop and slow down,” and “as the driver was fleeing from Walmart he hit a curb which caused significant damage to the front end of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle’s owner is from New Oxford, according to police.
Harris was taken to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, where blood was drawn for testing, according to the affidavit.
