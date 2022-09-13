A man is accused of indecently assaulting an employee of a hotel in Straban Township.
James Terpkosh, 62, of Bel Aire, Kan., was held at Adams County Prison after he was unable to post $15,000 cash bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched at 11:03 a.m. Saturday to the Hilton Garden Inn, 1061 York Road (U.S. Route 30), according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Trooper Laythong Manivong.
Terpkosh allegedly asked an employee to check the toilet in his room, saying it wasn’t working, according to the affidavit.
The employee, who found no problems with the toilet, claimed “he was touched in the buttocks three times by Terpkosh while he was facing the toilet” and “Terpkosh reached over and grabbed his genital area,” according to the affidavit.
The employee claimed Terpkosh made a lewd comment and he “turned around and observed Terpkosh had started to pull his pants down and expose his genitals,” according to the affidavit.
The employee told police he “pushed Terpkosh to the side and ran out of the room to escape,” according to the affidavit.
Video footage of a hallway “showed that the defendant was at the scene and the victim running out of the room corroborating the victim’s allegations,” according to the affidavit.
Terpkosh was charged with one misdemeanor count each of indecent assault and open lewdness and a summary count of harassment, according to the docket.
