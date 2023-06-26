Four proposed new buildings, one of them seven stories high, received an ambivalent nudge forward Wednesday from the Gettysburg Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).
One night earlier, the borough planning commission recommended the borough zoning hearing board (ZHB) grant a special exception and two variances requested for the Gettysburg Station site between Carlisle and Stratton streets.
HARB members voted unanimously to take a similar action, but agreed only that they “took no exception” to the proposed measures.
“We’re not saying no,” HARB Chair Gary Shaffer said.
The proposal presented to HARB addressed building heights and positions rather than exterior design elements that are HARB’s primary focus. HARB is expected to address design elements during its next meeting at 7 p.m. July 19 at borough hall, 59 E. High St.
The ZHB is to consider the requests at 7 p.m. June 28 at the borough hall, 59 E. High St.
Once a specific land development plan is filed, it would be subject to approval by the planning commission after a recommendation from HARB and the borough council.
Three buildings on the vacant Gettysburg Station site immediately north of the Racehorse Alley parking garage, would include 186 apartments plus restaurant and retail areas totaling nearly 15,000 square feet. The apartments would not be offered under “affordable housing” regulations, but would be leased at the “market rate,” developer Timothy Harrison said.
The proposal includes two 48-foot-tall buildings, one fronting on Carlisle Street and the other on Stratton Street. The seven-story building would stand between them, covering what is now Foth Alley, which runs east-west.
A fourth building on a now-vacant site east of Stratton, adjoining railroad tracks and a private home, would replace the existing Gettysburg Transit Center on Carlisle, which would be demolished. The new building would include public restrooms, as does the transit center.
Developer Timothy Harrison, of Staten Island, N.Y., purchased the 2.4-acre site just north of the Racehorse Alley parking garage for $1 million in July 2021, after redevelopment plans by others extending back to 2001 did not happen. The borough, Adams County, and the Gettysburg Area School District approved property tax breaks for the site. Harrison also has entered into a contract to buy the site east of Stratton, he said.
For the Gettysburg Station site’s Residential/Office Redevelopment (ROR) zoning, the borough council voted 4-3 in December 2018 to adopt a maximum building height of 72 feet plus 12 additional feet for rooftop ventilation units and the like.
The ROR district’s rules allow varying amounts of additional height beyond 48 feet for each of several conditions developers may choose to meet.
The requested special exception would claim such additional height to reach the maximum on the basis of relocating the transit center, extending the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail across the property, and including some parking within a building’s footprint.
One of the variances concerns requirement that portions of buildings above 48 feet be placed 30 feet inward to mitigate effects on neighbors, such as shadows. The proposal would move the entirety of the tallest building back 30 feet, resulting in a 35-foot distance between the building and the property line compared to the minimum of five feet.
The other variance would allow the replacement transit center to be less than the required minimum of 24 feet high. The relocation would be “cost-free” to the Susquehanna Regional Transit Authority, which operates the local rabbittransit bus system and desires a building smaller than the current one, according to Harrison.
In other business, HARB member Brandon Stone proposed extending the historic district to include the gateway arch of the Evergreen Cemetery on the borough’s southern edge along Baltimore Pike.
There is little danger of inappropriate development, but it would be appropriate to include a landmark of the Battle of Gettysburg and could potentially help the cemetery with fundraising, he said.
It would be “an honor” to include the structure, claimed Shaffer, who said discussion of a potential recommendation to the borough council will occur during HARB’s July meeting. The council would have to approve an expansion of the district.
