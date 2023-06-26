Gettysburg Station Project

FILE — The site of the Gettysburg Station Project, 108 Stratton Street, as seen from the top deck of the Gettysburg Parking Garage.

Four proposed new buildings, one of them seven stories high, received an ambivalent nudge forward Wednesday from the Gettysburg Historic Architectural Review Board (HARB).

One night earlier, the borough planning commission recommended the borough zoning hearing board (ZHB) grant a special exception and two variances requested for the Gettysburg Station site between Carlisle and Stratton streets.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.