Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High around 85F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.