Harry Sonntag, center, portraying a Confederate surgeon during the Civil War, offered details of field hospital medicine and surgical amputations during the Gettysburg Foundation’s Family Day at the George Spangler Farm on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Cannon balls and saw bones were the highlights of the day at the George Spangler Farm Family Day Saturday.
Civil War Historical Impressions Inc. provided demonstrations that included how Civil War cannons were loaded and fired, and how arms and legs were amputated when hit by one of those cannon balls or rifled lead bullets on the Gettysburg battlefield.
Before moving to Gettysburg in 2015, Tom Fontana was the editor of the Carbondale News for more than 20 years. He covers Biglerville Borough, Conewago Valley School District, Littlestown Borough and Franklin Township for the Gettysburg Times.
