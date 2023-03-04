The Adams 9-1-1 building is getting a new rooftop heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit and a 1-ton ductless split system at a cost of $81,000.
Commissioners recently approved the proposal from McClure Company of Harrisburg for the replacement and installation of the unit and system.
Additionally, a proposal from NRG Building Services of Harrisburg for building automation controls for the new rooftop unit and split system was accepted by commissioners at their Feb. 22 meeting. The cost is $18,000, according to county officials.
The current rooftop unit to be replaced is about 20 years old, according to Larry Steinour, director of building and maintenance.
“Over the years, there have been a lot of problems with humidity,” Steinour said of the Department of Emergency Services’ building.
It was determined the original units were oversized, said Steinour.
Several things have been done to try to fix the issue, including the addition of a heating system in the ductwork, which was “not very cost effective,” Steinour said.
NRG Building Services “will work right with McClure Company” to assist in getting the systems set up, according to Steinour.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin asked if Steinour will be able to operate the system remotely. Steinour indicated that will be possible.
This was not the only HVAC upgrade for the county.
In November, commissioners accepted a proposal from Enginuity LLC, of Mechanicsburg, at cost of $361,000 to replace two HVAC rooftop units at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex.
Commissioners also approved a proposal at that time from NRG Building Services of Harrisburg for $15,000 to provide building automation controls for the two HVAC units. Those units were about 22 years old, according to County Administrator Steve Nevada.
Also during the recent meeting, commissioners recognized Black Balloon Day on March 6 in memory of those lost to overdose through a proclamation presented to Collaborating for Youth and Community Development.
Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist at Collaborating for Youth & Community Development, said the county had zero deaths from drug overdoses so far this year, as of the Feb. 22, meeting. In 2022, the county saw five deaths from overdoses, according to Lindsey.
“It’s very gratifying to hear the deaths of overdoses have decreased in Adams County,” Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said, thanking Lindsey for the work her agency is doing.
On March 6, the overdose awareness task force is holding an event for Black Balloon Day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, where free naloxone and literature will be available.
“The overdose awareness task force has grown,” Martin said. “Let’s hope this March 6 becomes a good day on educating people on awareness.”
