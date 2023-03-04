Proclamation
Adams County Commissioners Jim Martin, Randy Phiel, and Marty Qually recently recognized March 6 as Black Balloon Day in memory of those lost to overdose through a proclamation. Pictured from left are Matt Moon, president of the overdose awareness task force; Martin, Phiel, Lisa Lindsey, data and prevention specialist at Collaborating for Youth & Community Development; Qually, and Samiah Slusser, associate director/strategic prevention framework project director at Collaborating for Youth & Community Development. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

The Adams 9-1-1 building is getting a new rooftop heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) unit and a 1-ton ductless split system at a cost of $81,000.

Commissioners recently approved the proposal from McClure Company of Harrisburg for the replacement and installation of the unit and system.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

