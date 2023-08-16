The Adams County Elections and Voter Registration Office is no longer located in the Adams County Courthouse in downtown Gettysburg.
The office now has a new home at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, 230 Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township, according to a release issued by the county.
The distance between the courthouse and the new location is about 5.5 miles, a little over a 10-minute drive.
“This move allows us to further enhance our services and operations, ultimately providing a more efficient experience for the community as they engage in their civic duties,” said Angie Crouse, director of the elections and voter registration office.
Prompted by “the desire to better serve the citizens of Adams County,” officials created a new office space that provides “ample room” for staff to carry out their election-related duties as well as ensure “a smooth and seamless voting process for all residents,” the release reads.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin noted the relocation of the office will mitigate “the congested flow of high-volume foot traffic.”
“This will allow more privacy and personal attention to those that need detailed interaction with county election and registration staff,” Martin said.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel also pointed out “the requirement for additional election resources and election security has dramatically increased” within the last several years, so the move addresses those issues as well as enhances residents’ experiences.
The move offers “a more convenient experience for voters” with free parking available on site, according to the release.
“Parking is a definite plus for the public. There is plenty of parking here,” said Norma Carbaugh, assistant director of the elections and voter registration office.
Staff prepped for the relocation throughout July and moved into the new space Aug. 1-3, said Crouse.
“We have been here a whole week,” Crouse said, noting the transition “has gone pretty smoothly.”
Since 2020, the office saw an increased workload in absentee and mail-in ballots, according to Crouse.
“We have grown from a two-person to a four-person office,” Crouse said.
At the new office, the county’s building and maintenance department did most of the work in-house, including the moving and building of walls to reconfigure the space, which is on the first floor of the building, said Crouse.
Paul Lloyd, assistant director of the building and maintenance department, “did an amazing job with the layout” of the new space, Crouse said.
Commissioner Marty Qually said the move to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services “will help election staff and the public have a more streamlined election process.”
“During this past presidential election, our election staff performed at a high level during an incredible challenging election cycle,” Qually said. “With their current space challenges in the courthouse, they need more space to better serve the public.”
The ballot drop box will remain at its current location inside the main doors of the Adams County Courthouse, 117 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, next to the security station, according to the release.
County Administrator Steve Nevada said the county has “no plans at this time” for the vacant first floor office space in the Adams County Courthouse where the elections staff previously was located.
