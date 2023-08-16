Staff
The Adams County Elections and Voter Registration Office is now located in the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building. From left are Gail Laughman, assistant clerk 2; Norma Carbaugh, assistant director; and Angie Crouse, director. Missing from the photo is Deb Morningstar, clerk. (Vanessa Pellechio Sanders/Gettysburg Times)

The Adams County Elections and Voter Registration Office is no longer located in the Adams County Courthouse in downtown Gettysburg.

The office now has a new home at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services building, 230 Greenamyer Lane in Straban Township, according to a release issued by the county.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

