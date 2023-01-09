A Carlisle man stands accused of fleeing from police during the early morning hours Saturday.
James W. Ainsworth Jr., 58, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a third degree felony, and misdemeanor driving under the influence, first offense, according to a magisterial docket.
Minutes before 2 a.m. Saturday, Cumberland Township Police officers were dispatched to Biglerville Road for a report of a reckless driver traveling south, according to a release issued by Cumberland Township Police Department Pfc. Joshua Rosenberger.
While responding to the area the suspect vehicle entered Gettysburg Borough, police said.
Cumberland Police Pfc. Richard Keefer located the 9-1-1 caller who was following the suspect vehicle while traveling south on Steinwehr Avenue.
Pfc. Keefer observed the suspect vehicle, a silver in color 1999 Audi sedan traveling south in the north bound lane, police said.
Keefer was operating a marked patrol vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle by turning on his emergency lights and siren, according to the release.
The driver is alleged to have failed to stop, fleeing south in the north bound lane, police said.
Cumberland Patrolman Lane Hartley arrived in the area, also driving a marked patrol car, and utilized emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle, police said.
“The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and continued onto Emmitsburg Road while driving completely in the wrong lane,” according to the release from Cumberland Police Department.
In the area of the Codori Farm on Emmitsburg Road, the Audi entered the correct lane of travel and came to a stop, said police.
Ainsworth, suspected of driving under the influence, was preliminarily arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Tony Little at 8:05 a.m. Saturday, according to the docket. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Magisterial Judge Central Court, also before Little, according to the docket. Ainsworth was released on $5,000 unsecured bail, according to the docket.
