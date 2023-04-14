A church may provide apartments for homeless women in McSherrystown.
Life Discovery Church board member Jay Weisensale introduced the idea Wednesday during a borough council meeting.
The church is proposing to convert an existing apartment building at 356 Fairview Ave. from two units to four, he said.
Such housing is “much needed,” and the church is looking for new ways to serve the community after recently paying off the mortgage of its own building, Weisensale said. The church is at 414 Main St., McSherrystown.
Some people may assume homeless people brought problems on themselves, but whether that is true or not, “their children have no choice in the matter,” Weisensale said.
The church believes the facility could be self-sustaining, he said.
The building could be changed to four units with approval of the council after completion of the normal application process, said Michael Woods, borough chief operating officer.
Also during the meeting, representatives of the Smith Elliott Kearns firm reported on the annual financial audit for 2022, which resulted in the highest rating, an “unmodified opinion.”
In response to complications arising from the transition of sewer billing from the Borough of Hanover to McSherrystown, the firm suggested enhanced reconciliation measures for invoices and income.
Efforts are under way to digitize operations and “get the office into the 21st century,” Woods said.
The firm praised the cooperation of borough staff with the audit.
In other business:
• Woods urged the public not to use portable toilets in parks “as trash cans,” saying he received numerous complaints.
• Volunteers are needed to assist with the borough’s e-cycling event for disposal of electronic devices and the like, Woods said. It is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 at the borough’s maintenance area off Oak Lane.
• A storm drain at South and Third streets was repaired after it proved to have been installed incorrectly at some point, with a plywood sheet placed under a hole in the structure, Woods said.
• Testing revealed no soil contamination from an old oil tank that was removed from outside the borough’s office, Woods said.
• Borough personnel have been spraying for weeds and placing mulch, making the borough look better than it did last year when a private company sprayed for weeds, Woods said.
• Graffiti was removed from playground equipment, Woods said. Borough police have a suspect and charges are to be filed, he said.
• The council awarded a $39,900 contract to Kinsley Construction to complete ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act on North Third Street.
Jim Hale may be contacted at jhale@gettysburgtimes.com.
