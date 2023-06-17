The Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new museum will immerse visitors in a wide range of events in connection with the 160th Gettysburg Battle anniversary.

Since opening this spring, this will be the first battle anniversary for the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum to offer events and programming that are “unique to us here,” said Michaela Shaffer, director of marketing and development at ACHS. The museum is located inside ACHS’s new facility at 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.