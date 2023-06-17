The Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new museum will immerse visitors in a wide range of events in connection with the 160th Gettysburg Battle anniversary.
Since opening this spring, this will be the first battle anniversary for the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum to offer events and programming that are “unique to us here,” said Michaela Shaffer, director of marketing and development at ACHS. The museum is located inside ACHS’s new facility at 625 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg.
“We’re just a couple months into our time in the new building and being able to participate in the 160th anniversary is incredible,” Shaffer said. “We are excited to have the space and add to these programs.”
With the purchase of a museum ticket, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about “Children of the Battlefield” with Sue Boardman and Abbie Hoffman on June 30 or see West Point Museum artifacts on July 1, among other free events, Shaffer said.
There are three ticketed events, including “From Gettysburg to Normandy and Beyond: The Next Generation of History on YouTube” with J.D. Huitt, Chris Mowery, Garry Adelman, and Kris White on July 1 at 7 p.m.; “The Rose Farm: A Photographic Mystery Solved” with William A. Frassanito and Boardman on July 2 at 7 p.m.; and transformative actor “Stephen Lang Goes Beyond the Battle” on July 3 at 10 a.m.
Lang, who is known for playing Stonewall Jackson in “Gods and Generals” and George Pickett in “Gettysburg,” plans to “reflect on his long creative connection to our town,” including his involvement in “The Gettysburg Story” documentary, and more. Lang also starred in “Avatar” and “Avatar: Way of Water,” according to the ACHS website.
Most recently, Lang worked with frequent collaborator Jake Boritt on the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum films, Shaffer said.
“Jake Boritt produced all the videos that are in the museum, and Stephen Lang did the narration,” Shaffer said.
The July 3 program will be preceded with a special 10th anniversary screening of Boritt’s “The Gettysburg Story,” narrated by Lang. Tickets for the event are $20 for ACHS members and $30 for general admission.
The Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum features 12 chronological galleries spanning three centuries of history, all from the perspective of the community.
Stepping inside a Civil War-era home and hearing about what Gettysburg civilians experienced during the battle is just one of many interactive exhibits at the museum.
Museum ticket prices are $15 for general admission; $14 for seniors 65 and older and veterans; $10 for youth from kindergarten to 12th grade; $13 for Adams County residents; free for children 5 years old and under who are accompanied by an adult; and complimentary for ACHS members, Adams County K-12 students, Gettysburg College/Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) students, and active-duty military.
Other events include “Jubal Early’s Raid” with Adams County Historian Tim Smith on June 26 at 1 p.m.; “We Fought at Gettysburg: The 17th Connecticut” with Carolyn Ivanoff on June 29 at 7 p.m.; “Chaos at Willoughby’s Run” with ACHS Executive Director Andrew Dalton on July 1 at 1 p.m.; “The Pfeffers of Gettysburg” with Smith and Erik Dorr on July 1 at 3 p.m.; “The Rocks of Gettysburg” with Smith on July 2 at 11 a.m.; “The Life and Death of Jennie Wade” with Cindy Small on July 2 at 1 p.m.; and “Dedication of Replica Darkroom Wagon” on July 3 at 3 p.m.
Book signings will be held with author Jeff Shaara on June 30 and July 1 at 10 a.m.; Small on July 2 at 2 p.m.; Frassanito and Boardman on July 2 at 4 p.m.; and Bradley M. Gottfried on July 3 at 2 p.m.
Additionally, Shaffer said there will be a used book sale featuring Civil War books on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s a wide variety of authors,” Shaffer said.
The Dr. Charles H. Glatfelter Research Room is also an available resource, which is free for ACHS members or $10 for non-members for the whole day, according to Shaffer.
“We do get people doing Civil War research to personal family history research,” Shaffer said, noting they have volunteers there to assist.
The research room is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the opportunity to book online in advance or obtain a ticket at the front desk, said Shaffer.
The Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the events and museum, visit achs-pa.org.
