A Hanover man was given a "last chance" to amend his ways when sentenced to a local prison stint, rather than the state penitentiary, as a result of a sexual assault case, according to the judge.

Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner said he was giving Charles Myers III, 19, “one last chance,” and if he returned to court, the defendant would see “an extensive” state prison sentence.

