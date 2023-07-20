A Hanover man was given a "last chance" to amend his ways when sentenced to a local prison stint, rather than the state penitentiary, as a result of a sexual assault case, according to the judge.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas Judge Shawn Wagner said he was giving Charles Myers III, 19, “one last chance,” and if he returned to court, the defendant would see “an extensive” state prison sentence.
“I hope I never see you again in this courtroom,” Wagner said.
In April, Myers pleaded guilty to statutory sexual assault, a second-degree felony, and indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor. The guilty pleas were made without an agreement on the sentence.
Wagner imposed one year less one day to two years less two days of partial confinement at the Adams County Prison plus a concurrent five years of probation.
Adams County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Reuter sought a state prison sentence, while Adams County Assistant Public Defender Christian DeFilippo argued to keep Myers local.
“While the commonwealth argued for a state sentence given the nature of the offense and the age of the victim, the sentence handed down by the judge was within the guideline range,” Reuter said.
Myers, as a young man, “is not equipped to handle a state sentence” and a county sentence would allow him to work to provide for his family, DeFilippo said.
Myers spoke of his new relationship with God after the death of his brother.
“I have grown a lot in my time since being incarcerated,” Myers said.
Myers’ prior record based on juvenile and adult cases “is beyond troubling,” with the defendant racking up 12 arrests, said Wagner.
Wagner asked what was different now since it was clear “the juvenile system failed you” and the local prison has not helped as the defendant has continued “to commit crimes.”
Myers said the death of his brother changed him, and finding religion has helped him see a new path.
Wagner said he was “skeptical” about Myers’ adoption of religion, as other defendants have done the same in the past and their newfound religion ended when they left prison.
As a result of the guilty plea, Myers must register as a sex offender for 15 years under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA). The Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Board did not find Myers met the criteria to be classified as a sexually violent predator, which has extra reporting requirements.
Myers said he will “be punished” for 15 years by having to follow SORNA.
Wagner interjected that while the defendant called it a “punishment,” the state legislature “sees it as the protection of society.” He also noted the registration requirement is “a consequence of your actions.”
On Aug. 30, 2022, Adams County Children and Youth Services sent three reports to the Conewago Township Police Department relative to incidents with Myers and a 12-year-old victim, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Conewago Township Police Detective Burnell Bevenour.
During an interview Sept. 1, 2022, at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim said she knew Myers through a friend who dated him when she was 13 years old and he was 18 years old, according to the affidavit.
The two met at a skating rink and continued talking through Snapchat, according to the affidavit.
On Aug. 20, 2022, the girl went to Myers’ house, where they had sexual intercourse, according to the affidavit.
When going back to his house on Aug. 27, 2022, the girl “was forced to hide” in a bedroom or storage room for about 10 to 15 minutes due to Myers’ parents getting home, according to the affidavit.
“He then would not let her leave via the front door and wanted her to climb out a bathroom window,” to avoid his parents finding out she was there, according to the affidavit.
The victim’s mother was texting, checking on her whereabouts, “and that she had to leave,” the affidavit reads.
“Once she got home, her mom took her to the police to talk to them about the incidents,” the affidavit reads.
