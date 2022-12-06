The New Oxford Antique Center is getting festive this Friday and Saturday with its first-ever Holiday Market Open House under its new ownership.
Keith and Wendi Weigle co-own the 333 Lincoln Way West business with Alycia Hays. With over 40 dealers offering fine antiques and quality collectibles, the new owners took over the New Oxford business at the end of May.
“It is our first event as owners,” Keith said.
The Holiday Market Open House runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Whispering Creek Bluegrass will perform at the store Friday 3-6 p.m., said Keith.
Along with Christmas ornaments and plenty of decorations, Keith said many dealers are running specials this time of year with discounts ranging from 10 to 40 percent off.
“It’s a good time to Christmas shop,” Keith said. “We will have storewide sales and gift certificates available. We are hoping to have a good time.”
From Pyrex and stoneware to jewelry and furniture, the store has a wide variety ranging from small items under $20 to high-end antiques.
“We like to have something for everybody to come in and look around,” Keith said.
With many dealers getting older and retiring from the business, Keith said he would like to see younger people take an interest in antiquing. Over the past several months, he has noticed people of all ages coming into the store.
The store also sells antique toys, which makes the shopping experience nostalgic for some, said Keith.
Keith said he was surprised learning how much some of the toys are worth, pointing out that one antique toy recently sold for a couple thousand dollars at the store.
“It is awesome for the dealer. I was very happy he made that sale,” Keith said.
However, Keith cautioned that there is a misconception with antiquing in general.
“Just because it’s old doesn’t make it valuable,” Keith said.
Keith’s grandfather, father, and uncles were all collectors, and his great-grandfather was an antiques dealer.
“I am a collector. It is in my blood,” Keith said.
His collection includes antique lights and lamps and ironstone, along with many handed down items from his grandparents and parents. He tends to gravitate toward “whatever catches my eye,” he said.
Since taking over the store, the owners have decluttered the space, spread out the items, and updated the lighting to make it brighter.
The owners have appreciated how the antiques dealers in the store have welcomed the changes and shared their input throughout the process, said Keith.
“I don’t feel like a business owner. I feel like a caretaker,” Keith said. “These antiques mean a lot to these people. I am taking care of their possessions until a new owner comes around.”
The store’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, except Wednesdays. Up until Christmas, the store is also open 12-7 p.m. on Wednesdays. For more information, contact the store at 717-624-7787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.