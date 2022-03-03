Fairfield Area School District (FASD) High School Knightyme Theater Production will present a futuristic musical tribute to the Queen rock band, “We Will Rock You,” this week.
Based on a book by Ben Elton, with music and lyrics by the legendary band, “We Will Rock You” promises a foot-stomping, hand clapping good time.
Director Patsy Mills was excited to bring such a vibrant musical to the community as a sense of normalcy returns for students.
The entire cast and crew are ecstatic to bring back the magic of theater to the community after cancellations because of COVID-19.
“Everybody loves Queen,” Mills said.
Mills was inspired by the great rock voices of her students and the musical showcases Queen’s greatest hits sung by an ensemble of immensely talented students.
“It’s a really cool musical,” said the co-assistant musical director, Taryn Sloat.
The production tells the story of a globalized future where musical instruments are forbidden, “where everything is virtual, with no individuality, and no real friends,” Mills said.
A handful of rock revolutionaries rebel against the all-powerful Killer Queen, who reigns over the world through the supreme GlobalSoft Company.
Two non-conformists cannot come to terms with the bleak reality and join the Bohemians, and together,= they will fight at all costs for freedom, individuality, and the rebirth of the greatest age of music.
Senior Sarah Crum and 11th grader Noah Wylie take to the stage as the two rebels destined to put a wrench in mediocracy through the power of rock.
Crum has been in the theater both on stage and behind the scenes for years and was extremely excited to perform her first solo in “We Will Rock You.”
“I know all the songs, the songs weren’t a problem to learn. I’m glad this is my last musical,” she said.
Crum has had a blast getting into character, describing her character Scaramouche as a “rebel punk boss” and the “relatable alter-ego” we all wish we could be like.
Wylie plays Galileo Figaro and says his character’s energy “adds animation to every scene.”
“I think he will really connect with the audience,” he said.
Wylie considers himself an “up and coming artist” who works on his own compositions in his spare time and grew up with 1980’s rock.
Wylie credited the production as made up of an all-star cast and a fantastic performance for all ages with music everyone can appreciate.
“Who doesn’t love the song ‘We Will Rock You’?” he queried.
Sharp-eared spectators will notice a cast of character names based on popular artists and song lyrics.
The production highlights an intricate set design, including a full-sized cherry red Harley generously donated from Battlefield Harley Davidson.
“The community has been very supportive,” Mills said.
Mills lauded her entire one-of-a-kind company for their hard work, supporting each other every step of the production, even during auditions.
Proving the talent of FASD Knights cannot be stopped, a cast of vibrant characters and jaw-dropping music, “We Will Rock You” promises to be a “Kind of Magic” that finds you “Somebody to Love.”
The entire company invites you to break free and marvel “Headlong” as they bring a show stopping tribute to Queen with a ticket they saved for “No One But You.”
If you want to know why there is a motorcycle on stage, “We Will Rock You” hits FASD stage Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5 at 6:30 p.m., as well as a special March 5 Saturday matinee at 2 p.m.
Tickets will be available at the door at $6 for students and senior citizens, $8 for adults, and free for children 5 years old and younger.
