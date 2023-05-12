The Bermudian Springs School Board adopted a preliminary budget including a tax increase meeting the Act 1 index of 5.6 percent on Tuesday.
Before the vote, school board member Matthew Nelson questioned how board members felt about the potential tax increase and what the final budget in June will look like, noting the importance of communicating with the public.
Nelson said he supports “some level of a tax increase” after learning the numbers over the past couple of months and the deficit the district faces.
“We have a growing deficit, and there’s only so many tools that the school board can use to help balance that,” Nelson said. “A tax increase is one of those ways.”
School Board Vice President Daniel Chubb said he is in the middle on the issue, not leaning toward zero or the maximum allowed. Taxes are used to fund the district’s schools, Chubb said, noting there are times to increase or decrease them.
“The last couple of years were really tough. I don’t know if this year is much better,” Chubb said. “But I think it’s better than the last couple of years.”
Board members were silent after Chubb’s response.
Nelson shared a concern that the public would only have one day to respond regarding the budget if the board waited another month to reveal more information at the June caucus meeting.
“We have an opportunity now to at least let the public know the things we are considering, and then that way we can garner better feedback from the people in our community,” added Nelson.
Ruth Griffie, school board treasurer, disagreed that the public is unaware of where the board stands since the budget has been presented during caucus meetings on Mondays.
“This isn’t just today that they’re finding out about how much the budget is,” Griffie said. “We have been going over this for months. We have spent a lot of time on this, so the public should be well aware of what’s going on.”
Board President Michael Wool said he does think it is “a good thing for the public to know where our heads are.”
Wool said he does not believe a zero percent tax increase is sustainable.
School board member Jennifer Goldhahn said the state has not given anything for the district to work off of, which has been making things “more complicated.”
In a presentation Monday, Bermudian Springs School District Business Manager Justin Peart said most of the budget is non-discretionary, meaning the district is required to fund those items.
Items falling in the non-discretionary category are salaries and benefits, student placements, charter/cyber charter tuition, transportation, insurance payments, and debt service payments, totaling 90.94% of the overall general fund, according to Peart.
“That leaves roughly 9% of the overall general fund budget in the discretionary category,” Peart said.
The preliminary budget includes $35.6 million in expenditures, and $34.1 million in revenue with the $1.4 million shortfall coming from the fund balance account, according to Peart. In expenditures column, salaries and benefits make up 65 percent of the budget, which “has always been the case,” Peart said.
“The people who work at Bermudian Springs make Bermudian Springs what it is,” Peart said.
The increase at the index maximum ranges from $108.27 to $141.96 annually, or $9.02 to $11.83 monthly, depending upon the average property value in the municipality in which the taxpayer resides, Peart said.
Bermudian includes East Berlin and York Springs boroughs, and Hamilton, Huntington, Latimore and Reading townships, where average property values vary.
“It is preliminary,” Peart said. “It does not lock you into a final budget or a final millage rate.”
Pennsylvania School Code gives the school board the option “for a reduction in millage rate from the preliminary budget to the final budget, but not an increase,” Peart said.
The preliminary budget must be available for review for 30 days before final adoption in June, said Peart.
