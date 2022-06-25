With the US Supreme Court’s landmark decision Friday to strike down Roe v. Wade, the question of abortion will be decided at the state level, and is likely to fall along party lines.
“It’s a pivotal moment,” said state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193. “It restores the right for the state to make the decision on abortion.”
While no immediate action is expected at the state level, Ecker foresees the necessity of addressing the issue.
“Right now, nothing has changed (in Pa.). The Abortion Control Act is still in effect,” he said.
The US Supreme Court’s decision does “open up” the matter, giving the state the opportunity to determine where it’s headed, Ecker said.
“We will have to see what happens over the next few weeks,” he said.
Ecker noted he is a Pro-life legislator, and supports the Heartbeat Bill, which would prohibit abortion if a heartbeat is detected by a doctor.
“Pennsylvania is not Texas or California,” Ecker said, comparing two states which are nearly polar opposites on the abortion question.
Currently, there is no bill in the state House to completely ban abortions, he said.
The Supreme Court made the correct decision, said Rep. Dan Moul, R-193.
“I am a Pro-life person,” he said.
Sending the decision of permitting abortions and setting parameters back to the state level was appropriate, he said,
“I think it (abortion) is a states’ rights issue and not a federal issue. It didn’t belong at the federal level to begin with,” he said.
US Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., stood on the opposite side of the fence from the two local legislators.
“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers,” Casey said in a release.
Meanwhile, US Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., toed the line on his party’s anti-abortion stance.
Toomey issued the statement: “The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.”
Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-33, posted a statement on Twitter shortly after the ruling was announced:
“Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless. While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families.”
Mastriano has said if he is elected governor in November, he will sign a bill banning abortion at six weeks with no exceptions for rape, incest, or life of the pregnant woman.
Mastriano could not be contacted for direct comment.
Gov. Tom Wolf said the overturn does not have any immediate impact in Pennsylvania.
“First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action,” he said in a release.
Wolf said he is “deeply disappointed” by the Supreme Court opinion which has “nationwide” impact.
“We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen,” he said.
Bringing the issue to the level of the US Supreme Court didn’t happen overnight, said Wolf.
“This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue,” said Wolf.
The fall election will be critical in Pennsylvania in the future of women’s reproductive care, he said, urging people to turn out to vote in November.
“Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.
Women in “surrounding states and across the country ... you are safe here in the commonwealth,” he said.
Since taking office, Wolf has championed abortion access by vetoing three different anti-abortion bills passed by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto any other which come across his desk.
“The Dobbs decision will go down as a shameful moment for our country and for the Court. Today, five Supreme Court Justices upended fifty years of settled law and subjected the health and private lives of millions of American women to the whims of politicians,” PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement Friday afternoon.
Personal freedoms are relegated to the state in which a person lives, he said.
“Here in Pennsylvania, decisions about your bodies will now be left to elected officials in Harrisburg – giving those politicians more power than women in our commonwealth,” said Shapiro.
For now, abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania, he said.
“Our laws have not changed with this ruling and abortion is permitted in Pennsylvania through the 23rd week of pregnancy, and afterwards when necessary to protect the life or health of the mother. I plan to continue to defend doctors’ ability to practice medicine and women’s right to privacy against any efforts to enforce a defunct rule mandating women notify their husbands of their personal decisions,” said Shapiro.
Following the “draconian decision” by the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the Pennsylvania Commissions for Women, African American, Latino, LGBTQ+, and Asian Pacific American Affairs jointly released a statement reaffirming their commitments to fighting for safe, legal, and accessible abortion in Pennsylvania.
“The impending loss of body autonomy – and privacy as a whole — with the overturning of Roe v. Wade has launched protests and marches across our nation,” said Dr. Tyler Titus, member of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGTBQ+ Affairs. “With the majority of Americans supporting a person’s right to choose, it is imperative that we lock arms with all who will be impacted by this ruling.”
LaDeshia Maxwell, executive director of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs, called the decision “beyond disheartening.”
“Our commission is committed to ensuring that abortion access remains safe and a right to all who would like it in the commonwealth,” said Maxwell.
On the opposite side, the Pennsylvania Pro-life Federation issued a release with the opinion: “The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the tragic 1973 ruling known as Roe v. Wade represents a victory for women and children throughout the country.”
“Roe v. Wade is a deeply flawed decision which rightly has now been tossed into the ash bin of history,” Maria Gallagher, legislative director of the Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation, the Keystone State affiliate of
National Right to Life, said in a release.
“More than 63 million preborn children have lost their lives to this abominable decision,” Gallagher said.
Statistics from the PA Department of Health show more than 32,000 abortions occurred in the commonwealth in 2020, the latest year for which statistics were available, according to the federation.
