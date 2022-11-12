Through cooperation between the National Park Service (NPS) and Butcher Block Premium Meats and Seafood in Biglerville, five nonprofits were able to secure over 2,000 pounds of venison which will provide meals for those less fortunate in Adams and portions of York Counties.
“This program is a great way to give back to the community and my business and my team here at Butcher Block are proud to take part in it,” said Lorne Peters, owner of Butcher Block Premium Meats and Seafood.
The park service provided 151 deer during its most recent hunt on park property, and Peters and his meat processing team went to work butchering and grinding the meat into venison burger, then packaging it into tubes for pickup by county nonprofits.
The donation to various nonprofits is being coordinated by the United Way of Adams County (UWAC) through its Bag the Bounty Food Program.
In the past week, Southeastern Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), New Hope Ministries, Upper Adams Food Panty, Adams County Rescue Mission and Under the Horizon picked up venison from the Butcher Block processing area in Biglerville.
“This deer meat will feed a lot of people in Adams County and other areas, and it feels good to do something good,” said Peters.
Each deer yields an average of 40 pounds of meat and a mixture of both bucks and does were brought in by the park service, said Peters. It takes the team about 15 minutes to process a deer.
Peters, who provides the processing services at no charge to the park service, says the park service and general public will send him another 80-100 deer in the next four weeks to be processed with that meat also being donated to area nonprofits.
Each deer that is brought is tested for chronic wasting disease prior to be donated, Peters assured.
While hunting in the national park is not allowed, qualified federal employees take part in scheduled hunts to manage the white-tail deer population on the battlefield and Eisenhower Farm properties in Adams County. NPS coordinates all activities associated with the deer population management program with the Borough of Gettysburg, the townships of Cumberland, Mount Joy and Straban, along with state law enforcement officers and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.
