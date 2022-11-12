Deer meat distributed
Deer culled from National Park Service land were processed by Butcher Block Meats in Biglerville. Shown, from left are, Lorne Peters, owner of Butcher Block Meats and Premium Seafood; Robbie Hay, general manager; Laura McMahon, executive director of Adams County United Way; Heidi Acker, development director for the Adams Rescue Mission; and Don Heavner from New Hope Ministry, displaying just a small portion of the venison being donated to county nonprofits through the United Way Bag the Bounty program.

Through cooperation between the National Park Service (NPS) and Butcher Block Premium Meats and Seafood in Biglerville, five nonprofits were able to secure over 2,000 pounds of venison which will provide meals for those less fortunate in Adams and portions of York Counties.

“This program is a great way to give back to the community and my business and my team here at Butcher Block are proud to take part in it,” said Lorne Peters, owner of Butcher Block Premium Meats and Seafood.

