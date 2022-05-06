When Katie Riddile walks into a room, its design affects her mood.
From the hardware on a dresser to the veneer of a table, the interior designer considers how the smallest details make a person feel.
Riddile wants to help locals and tourists alike meet their design goals through her new business, Kip & Idle.
The storefront, at 22 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, offers home decor and refurbished furniture given new life under Riddile’s skilled hands. She will hunt for a piece and consult with a client to carry out their vision, and can work with furniture brought to her.
“I want them to feel like they’ve gotten something special,” Riddile said.
It is important to her that customers receive a quality product, one that represents the character of the space the individual wants to create. During a consultation, Riddile will ask clients about their design taste, color palette and other items the piece will sit beside in a room.
Prior to opening Kip & Idle, Riddile spent 15 years in retail. The work gave her management experience and allowed her to think visually, she said.
Riddile affirmed her passion for interior design through an act of kindness she bestowed on a family member.
Roughly four years ago on a visit to relatives over Christmas, Riddile enlisted her children, nieces and nephews to give her sister’s home a new look. They reorganized, brought in decor and tidied up. Her sister was blown away, according to Riddile.
“(It) kind of solidified for me like, this really, truly is what I love to do,” Riddile said.
She went on to study home staging and interior design at the New York Institute of Art and Design, where the idea for Kip & Idle was born, according to a blog post by Riddile on her business’ website, kipandidle.com.
Kip is an Irish term and can be used to describe a quick sleep, said Riddile, who intended Kip & Idle to convey a restful and relaxing vibe.
Gettysburg became the target for Riddile’s business location. She moved to Gettysburg in 2018 and lived in Reisterstown, Maryland, before then. She originally hails from a small town in Oregon.
When their family came east, Riddile did not want to leave. She described a charm to every shop she encountered in Gettysburg.
“I wanted to bring something to Gettysburg that it didn’t have, and as I was looking around, you know, it just so happened it didn’t have something that I was really passionate about,” Riddile said.
Kip & Idle features Riddile’s work, but the shop also offers consignment for people who wish to sell their own refurbished furniture.
The process of creating a piece is not one Riddile does hastily. Just last week, she sold the “cutest little bureau” a few customers desired. Riddile offered another piece in progress to a husband and wife who did not get the first bureau. As Riddile worked on it, she realized the consolation bureau was not the right fit.
She messaged the wife.
“I said, ‘I cannot work on this piece for you. I said I’m literally out right now trying to find you a another dresser that fits more for what you’re looking for,’” Riddile recalled.
She eventually found an Art Deco piece that, with a little TLC, should fit the bill.
“I don’t feel that it’s right to settle just because I had something that could work for them,” Riddile said.
Riddile names the pieces she works on to keep track of them.
For instance, there’s the little wooden side table dubbed Monica. She took three refurb attempts to get just right. The difficult project was named for a difficult woman Riddile had the displeasure of meeting once in a retail store parking lot. Riddile laughed as she recalled the memory.
Her first month in business, Riddile is getting to know the locals. Her hours are limited currently, but she plans to expand at the end of May. Kip & Idle is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
When Riddile is not sanding or shining furniture, she works part time in finance for a flooring company. She has two daughters and quite a few pets.
Visitors to Kip & Idle are liable to meet two of Riddile’s dogs, Henry the Irish Setter and Daisy the Weimaraner. They serve as unofficial greeters.
As a business owner who considers how her work influences people’s feelings, there is at least one emotion Riddile’s customers should experience — being welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.