One person was dead and seven were transported to area hospitals Friday morning after a Hillandale Farms building collapsed in Tyrone Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
Eight people were inside the structure, described as a large chicken house at 370 Spicer Road, at the time of the collapse, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for PSP Troop H.
Approximately 7:26 a.m., more than a dozen agencies from across the region were dispatched, spanning Adams, Franklin, York, Cumberland, Dauphin, and Lancaster counties, including fire departments, ambulances, and advanced tactical rescue teams.
Seven people were able to extricate themselves from the building and then were transported to area hospitals, according to Frazer.
One person remained trapped inside the structure following the collapse, Frazer said.
Search and rescue efforts continued for approximately four to five hours before the deceased person was located, according to Frazer.
The Adams County coroner was called to the scene approximately 11 a.m. The identity of the victim was not released, pending notification of next of kin, Frazer said.
“This is a death investigation,” Frazer said. “This is very unfortunate, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”
The collapse occurred at a Hillandale Farms property, but the people inside were not employees of the company, Frazer said. They were contractors from a separate company, she said.
There was no livestock in the building, Frazer said.
Due to the large size of the structure, it took time for first responders to safely check the entire area, according to Frazer.
Dispatched agencies included Heidlersburg Area Volunteer Fire Company, United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, Bendersville Community Fire Company, York Springs Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Gettysburg Fire Department, Biglerville Hose & Truck Co. No. 1, Federal Fire Department, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, Dover Township Volunteer Fire Company, Northeast Adams Fire & EMS, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, Community LifeTeam EMS, Yellow Breeches EMS, and WellSpan WellFlight 2-8, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Advanced tactical rescue teams from Harrisburg and York City fire departments were also dispatched to the scene, according to ACDES' 911 Live Incident Status website.
“We are very thankful for all of the departments helping us at the scene,” Frazer said.
