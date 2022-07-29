One person was dead and seven were transported to area hospitals Friday morning after a Hillandale Farms building collapsed in Tyrone Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

Eight people were inside the structure, described as a large chicken house at 370 Spicer Road, at the time of the collapse, according to Trooper Megan Frazer, public information officer for PSP Troop H.

