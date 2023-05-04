The Adams County Community Foundation awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships to high school seniors from Adams County and other high schools in south-central Pennsylvania.
The $160,000 awarded on Wednesday raises the total amount of scholarships granted by the community foundation since its founding to more than $1.6 million. Scholarships range from $500 to $30,000 and are awarded to students pursuing higher education, including colleges and technical schools.
The keynote speaker for the event was Miss Pennsylvania Alysa Bainbridge.
Bainbridge spoke to the 175 people in attendance about her struggles early in life, especially during her first several years in college.
“I went through some very tough times while in college. I lost my brother to an opioid overdose, and I struggled to find my place and life’s meaning. I need to tell all of you who received scholarships today to remember that today is not peak, it is your beginning,” said Bainbridge.
Bainbridge chose to make her platform as Miss Pennsylvania about mental illness awareness and substance abuse that can go along with mental illness.
Foundation President and Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe remarked that this is one of the best events the community foundation holds.
“This is a true celebration of our scholars, our future and a special thank you to our donors, who make these scholarships possible,” said Serpe. “These scholarships continue the community foundation’s 40 years of investing in Adam County.”
The two largest scholarships announced during the event were the Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship, totaling $30,000 over four years. The scholarship was awarded to Ryan Durbin from Bermudian Springs High School.
The Michelle Rene Louey Memorial Scholarship, totaling $12,000 over four years, was presented to Kaelonnah Darlich from Littlestown Area High School.
The foundation’s 2023 scholarship awards include:
Adams County Community Foundation Scholarships: Amber Kress and Devin Sanabria, Fairfield Area High School
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships: Katherine Elliot, Bermudian Springs High School; Rylee Garman, Clayton Hetrick and Jaden Hair, Big Spring High School; Nayleen Paul, Biglerville High School; Kailey Granger, Dallastown Area High School; Marleigh Fetrow, Dover Area High School; Trenton Witte and Andrew Koons, Fairfield Area High School; Marissa Clapsadle, Reese Gourley and Brooke Leedy, Gettysburg Area High School; Araceli Kautz Portillo, Chase Wootton and Christian Keller, Littlestown Area High School; Stella Gladson, New Oxford High School; Rylee Oliphant, Red Lion Area High School; Tucker Chamberlin, Morgan Diehl and Kira Shirk, Shippensburg Area High School; Maria Wirfel and Angelina Fontana, Spring Grove Area High School; and Haley Hebel, Susquehannock High School.
Adams Electric Cooperative Scholarships Home School, Cyber & Private: Aden Davis, Delone Catholic High School; and Therese Phelan, Joshua Talcott, and Julianna Yingling, Homeschooled Students.
American Legion Post 202 Scholarships: Ella Shelton, Gettysburg Area High School; and Trenton Witte, Fairfield Area High School.
Sherry (Krom) Amig Memorial Scholarship: Sydney Christner, New Oxford High School.
Thomas E. Arnold Scholarship: Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville High School.
Henry Barberis III FFA Scholarship: Noah Kuhn, New Oxford High School.
Biglerville Healthcare Education or Trade Scholarship: Rebecca Swatsburg, Biglerville High School.
Joseph T. & Ivah R. Bollinger Scholarship: Lucas Denault, Littlestown Area High School.
Canner Award: Luke Showers, Biglerville High School.
Mary Sue Cline Scholarships: Cinthya Chavarria and Logan Newcomer, Biglerville High School.
Conewago Valley Scholarships: Evan Barnhart, Sydney Christner, Kaitlyn Frey, Maya Richwine and Curtis Smith, New Oxford High School.
Fairfield Alumni Scholarship: Molly Hess, Fairfield Area High School.
Ray and Violet Flickinger Scholarship: Kaitlyn Kline, Biglerville High School,
Gettysburg High School Class of 1964: Megan Wivell, Gettysburg Area High School.
Dr. Charles H. Glatfelter Scholarship: Amanda Malone, Wilmington Christian School.
Walter P. and Anna Griest Memorial Scholarship: Maya Richwine, New Oxford High School.
Harold L. Griffie STEM Scholarship: Ryan Durbin, Bermudian Springs High School.
Berne C. Hart Technical Scholarships: Rebecca Swatsburg and Emily Woolson, Biglerville High School.
Thomas P. Henninger Scholarship: Nicole Sanders, Gettysburg Area High School.
Mabelle Hereter Memorial Scholarship in Music: Connor Peterman, Gettysburg Area High School.
Eddie Horst Memorial Scholarship: Hannah Green, Gettysburg Area High School.
George B. Inskip Memorial Scholarship: Mea Mohr, Fairfield Area High School.
Kermit Jacoby Jr. Memorial Scholarships: Kaitlyn Kline and Luke Showers, Biglerville High School.
Dr. Ronald Krablin Scholarship: Zachary Tipton, Gettysburg Area High School.
Mildred Walters Leader Memorial Scholarship: Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville High School.
Julie Ann Lochary Scholarship: Jacquelyn Waggoner, Littlestown High School.
Michelle Rene Louey Memorial Scholarship: Kaelonnah Darlich, Littlestown High School.
J. W. Martin Memorial Math Scholarship: Trenton Witte, Fairfield Area High School.
Elizabeth Musselman Memorial Scholarship: Elysabeth Haugh, Fairfield Area High School.
Luella Musselman Paul Scholarship: Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville High School.
Greg Richardson Athletic Awards: Alison Harvey, Gettysburg Area High School; Mea Mohr, Fairfield Area High School.
Elizabeth Ferciot Roby Art Scholarship: London Mitchell, Gettysburg Area High School.
Rotary Club of Littlestown Scholarship: Lucas Denault, Littlestown Area High School.
Rotary Club of Gettysburg Scholarships: Rebecca Swatsburg, Biglerville High School; Lily Shriner and Arielle Snyder, Delone Catholic High School; Elias Cann, Cody Furman, Reese Gourley, Alison Harvey and Brooke Leedy, Gettysburg Area High School
Dennis Runk, CPA (Class of 1969) and Family Scholarships: Bailey Rucker and Drew Sheely, Littlestown High School.
Dalton Cole Schriver Memorial Scholarship: Andrew Yealy, New Oxford High School.
Emory H. & Luther D. Snyder Scholarship: Kaelonnah Darlich, Littlestown High School.
Shirley Smith Community Youth Service Awards: Brennan Double, McKenna Double, Cameron Ebersole, Donovan Flinn, Ethan Holsopple, Autumn Lynn Lunsford, Sean Mohler, Noah Schneider, and Hunter Smith
Lady/Swales Scholarship: Nicholas Albright, Littlestown Area High School.
Rosemary & Leon Tawney Scholarships: Katherine Elliot, Bermudian Springs High School; Araceli Kautz Portillo, Littlestown Area High School; and Maya Richwine, New Oxford High School.
Ray J. Wherley Tech/Trade Scholarship: Andrew Yealy, New Oxford High School.
Members of Adams County Community Foundation Scholarship Committee include Chair Nathan Mares, Fred Guinn, Matt Crowner, Walt Jones, Mary Sue Cline, Julie Ramsey, Fred Darling, Jim Roach, Harold Griffie and Jill Sellers.
The Adams County Community Foundation was created to promote and facilitate charitable giving and to build a permanent civic endowment for Adams County. While focused locally, the community foundation provides a home for charitable funds created by donors which may make grants and scholarships anywhere across the country. Information about contributing to scholarship awards or applying for scholarship support is available at adamscountycf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.