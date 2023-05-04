The Adams County Community Foundation awarded more than $160,000 in scholarships to high school seniors from Adams County and other high schools in south-central Pennsylvania.

The $160,000 awarded on Wednesday raises the total amount of scholarships granted by the community foundation since its founding to more than $1.6 million. Scholarships range from $500 to $30,000 and are awarded to students pursuing higher education, including colleges and technical schools.

Readers may contact Harry Hartman at hhartman@gettysburgtimes.com.

