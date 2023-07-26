WellSpan Properties Inc. is considering purchasing an unused portion of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Cumberland Township.
Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan Health spokesman, confirmed Monday “WellSpan is in consideration to purchase a portion of the property.”
“As an innovative, forward-thinking healthcare system, WellSpan Health is constantly evaluating the rapidly changing healthcare landscape throughout the communities we serve,” Coyle said. “While no final determination has been made at this time related to this property, WellSpan Health continually evaluates opportunities now and for the future in Adams County.”
Other details could not be disclosed, as “no final determination has been made” regarding the property, located at 1380 Chambersburg Road, according to Coyle.
Earlier this month, Adams County commissioners approved an agreement with WellSpan for the purchase of the vacant land fronting Chambersburg Road.
WellSpan officials have two options for a purchase. They can choose to pay $350,000 for five acres fronting on Chambersburg Road, or $500,000 for a 9.8-acre lot, officials said.
“WellSpan has up to nine months to decide whether to move forward with the purchase,” according to a county release.
The vacant land is in the western portion of the property and does not impact any gravesites, according to Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel.
While Phiel is not sure of WellSpan’s specific proposal for the property, he mentioned “a typical medical facility” would be compatible since it would have “normal business hours.”
“We are all very happy that WellSpan decided this fit into their model and will provide a service to the community,” Phiel said.
Adams County acquired Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in December 2021, officials said.
Phiel recognized “the tragedy and angst this issue has caused our community for probably the last 10 years.” Phiel was indirectly referring to the cemetery’s years-long deterioration and later criminal conviction of former owner James Delaney Jr.
After an extensive investigation by Cumberland Township Police Department and the Adams County District Attorney’s office, Delaney admitted to receiving some $2.2 million from more than 900 people for pre-paid burials but spending the funds for other purposes. Delaney then resided at Seven Valleys in York County.
Delaney pleaded guilty in October 2017 to theft by deception and violating the cemetery and funeral merchandise trust law and was sentenced to serve two to seven years in a state correctional institution. He was paroled in September 2018.
As part of the commissioners’ motion, a due diligence period was set for six months with the option for WellSpan to extend it by an additional 90 days.
During this period, Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd said the purchaser can conduct environmental studies and potentially do a traffic study, among other reviews.
Following Cumberland Township’s acquisition of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens from previous owners Ramesh Rao and Gitana Bradauskaite through eminent domain, Adams County officials purchased the 24.672-acre property in December 2021 for $1.
At the time, the county had “the ultimate goal of transferring the cemetery portion of the property to a nonprofit organization for the care and maintenance of the cemetery,” according to a release.
“A foundation is being established by some very capable people in the community to make sure this cemetery is sustained and survives and thrives,” Phiel said. “They hope to bring it back to its former credibility.”
