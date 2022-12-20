Lake Heritage is home to a new nursery for plants that can help avoid streambank erosion and resulting pollution.
Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) is providing 0.75 acres at its well station on Heritage Drive in the residential development in Mount Joy Township.
Officials last week unveiled an informational sign at the site, where some 30 volunteers, including representatives of the Lake Heritage community, planted 48 native shrubs in October and enclosed them in protective cages.
Cuttings from the plants are to be located along streams around the region that are subject to erosion, said Holly Smith, master watershed steward coordinator for Penn State Extension in Adams, Cumberland, and Franklin counties.
It will take about two years for the plants to mature to the point where “stakes” can be taken from them for transplantation to streambank sites, Smith said.
The nursery includes four species, she said. They are button bush, ninebark, elderberry, and silky dogwood.
Anyone interested in joining the watershed steward program can contact her at hps5293@psu.edu, said Smith. Volunteering and training opportunities are available, she said.
The project is one of 13 across the state funded this year by a $75,000 grant from PAW, said David Misner, the company’s external affairs manager.
It’s important to care for “the watersheds we all share,” Misner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.