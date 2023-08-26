Adams County probation officers who supervise people convicted of crimes are paid less than some county clerical positions, a county judge claimed.
Probation staff make less than county prison staff, security officers, children and youth services employees, and sheriff deputies, Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George said.
“Yet, they have to go into homes,” George said. “They could be walking into a home with fentanyl or armed people.”
Probation staff do not know what is on the other side of that door, said George.
The starting wage for probation officers is $19.15 per hour, which makes Adams County the lowest paid probation service department in comparison to surrounding counties, George said.
As a result of seven vacancies in the department, George said the courts had to make changes to limit house arrest supervision.
With neighboring counties larger in size, George said they are hiring from the same pool of candidates, resulting in staff receiving training here and then going to a higher paying position in another area.
“We can’t get applications. Quite frankly, it’s with the wages being paid,” George said.
However, George said the courts do not control the wages.
The Adams County commissioners executed and renegotiated the union contract that went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, according to George.
“They are the bargaining agent. They did consult with the court. We informally expressed it was not equitable,” George said, noting it would have long-term impacts.
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said the county does not disagree with the judge on the probation department’s challenges and “hiring situation.”
“We disagree on the solution,” Qually said. “I believe there are other concerns beyond simply pay, but the challenge is, as county commissioners, we do not oversee the probation department. It is overseen by the courts. We have no say over the management of that office.”
Qually declined to elaborate on the “other concerns,” noting it was personnel-related and he did not want to go “into the management of another elected official’s office.”
The commissioners’ role is to negotiate the contract, said Qually.
“The concern is we have had no attorney recommend that we open a freshly-approved union contract to make changes,” Qually said. “When opening up a contract, you are opening up the entire contract, not just pay. It is a bit of a ‘Catch 22.’”
Qually said he does “feel bad for the probation officers.”
“They should be making more money,” Qually said. “They have a contract, and we are legally obligated to follow that.”
The contract was negotiated two years ago in a job market that has changed, Qually said, adding factors such as coming out of the pandemic and entering the inflation bump were not present at the time.
George said he believes the solution would be offering “a competitive wage” to give people the incentive to apply to the department.
George claimed the commissioners were told in the spring about the long-term impact.
“If the trend continues, we will be entering another appropriate order to keep the community safe. We are not willing to put the community and probation officers at risk,” George said.
George explained it is difficult for probation officers to swallow when seeing the level of risk they are expected to take, and there are clerical staff being paid more.
Probation officers must obtain an undergraduate degree and firearms training among other certifications, George said.
Additionally, the department is going through the hiring process for a new chief, George said.
Commissioners approved the separation of employment at their July 26 meeting of Gale Kendall, chief of the probation services department, effective Aug. 4.
“The stress of trying to operate a department which is supervising a significant number of people” with over 25 percent of vacant staff might have had “some impact on that leadership change,” George said.
Kristi Fields, deputy chief of operations of the probation department, has been named acting chief by the courts, George said.
“If we get full staff, we will open house arrest again and the prison population will go down,” George said. “It is a simple matter of math.”
