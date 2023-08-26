Adams County probation officers who supervise people convicted of crimes are paid less than some county clerical positions, a county judge claimed.

Probation staff make less than county prison staff, security officers, children and youth services employees, and sheriff deputies, Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George said.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.