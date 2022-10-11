Habitat for Humanity is at it again in Adams County, helping a person attain the American dream of homeownership, all the while at an affordable price.
“It’s hard to sleep at night, knowing you get to come to work tomorrow and build your home,” said Diana Woodward, the newest homeowner for Adams County Habitat for Humanity.
Woodward took a short break late morning Saturday during the first Habitat Blitz Build of her new home on Orrtanna Road in Cashtown. Along with five family members and a dozen other volunteers, they had already raised the walls, framed the interior, and were working on insulation and windows.
The Blitz Build is unique to Habitat for Humanity, but it harkens back to the days when an entire neighborhood would turn out to raise a barn.
Habitat works primarily through churches to enlist a volunteer corps, though civic groups and individuals are always welcome.
Since last Thursday, the first day volunteers could work, people from St. Aloysius, St. Francis, St. James, and First Baptist have signed in to work, the help someone attain a home.
Woodward is very appreciative.
“It’s really nice that all these people come volunteer to help build my home,” she said.
“Coach” Bob Remaley, Habitat’s volunteer coordinator, also expressed gratitude to the crew.
“I want to thank the regulars that I have become friends with over the last 10 years, or those who are new to helping us that I hope to become friends with,” he said.
Another person who was happy to be out on a brisk Saturday morning was chapter President Bill Tyson. The Adams County chapter has no paid staff, so board members wind up negotiating permits with the townships, collecting mortgage payments, and mentoring families. Much of this workload falls on Tyson.
“This,” he said, holding up his hammer, “is the reason I got involved with Habitat.”
The roof is scheduled to go on next weekend, and interior work will go on throughout the winter. The supply problems aren’t as serious this year as they were last year, but some items are still hard to get.
Woodward has been told to expect a move-in date of May or early June 2023.
Woodward has already met most of her new neighbors.
“She sold her home,” Woodward said, pointing to one side of what will be her new home. “And she’s bunking with me right now. And he’s mowing the lawn,” she said, pointing to the other side.
The neighbor across the street let the crew park in his yard.
“They’ve made me feel welcome already,” she said.
Woodward waited four years before her turn came. Once she gets settled, she would like to foster children in her new home.
“I was a single mother and raised two kids,” she said. “And I’ve wanted to have a stable home where I can help some kids.”
