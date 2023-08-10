Adams County recorded $10,815 in general fund expenses for Adams County Children and Youth Services (ACCYS) grand jury representation, according to County Administrator Steve Nevada.
Commissioners hired Henderson Law LLC and Suzanne Smith of Fresh Start Law PLLC in June, in addition to defense attorneys Susan Pickford, Paul Royer, Roberto Ugarte, and Thomas Gregory in May.
The attorneys were hired at a rate of $175 per hour to represent employees who received a subpoena to testify before a grand jury.
“Representation was provided to county employees that were subpoenaed to testify as to work they performed within the course and scope of their respective employment with the county,” Nevada said.
Since the grand jury matter, two current ACCYS employees and one former staffer have been accused of failing in their duty of care to 15-month-old Iris Mummert, who died May 31, 2020, according to officials.
Clarissa Kiessling, 44, of Hanover, Sherri DePasqua, 46, of Dillsburg, and Steven Murphy, 63, of Dillsburg, were charged with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children, a first-degree felony.
All three defendants, who have hired private defense attorneys, are scheduled for preliminary hearings on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m., according to their magisterial dockets.
Murphy hired Korey Leslie Attorney-At-Law LLC, based in York, to represent him during proceedings, according to a magisterial docket.
“I look forward to proving Mr. Murphy’s innocence in this tragic set of circumstances,” Leslie said. “Beyond that I am not in a position to comment.”
With 20 years of experience as an attorney, Leslie is described as “a fighter in the courtroom,” and “ready to stand up for people who have been accused of committing a crime,” according to his firm’s website.
DePasqua’s defense attorney, Jerry Russo of Tucker Arensberg Attorneys, said he has been in “private practice, exclusively criminal defense, since 1994.” Russo, a shareholder-in-charge out of the Harrisburg office, declined to comment about the case.
Described as “an aggressive advocate,” Russo has focused his practice on “internal corporate investigations, preindictment representation, white collar criminal defense, trials and appeals in state and federal courts, corporate compliance, civil and administrative actions, tax evasion, bank fraud, professional licensure actions, government contracting fraud, health care insurance fraud, and wire fraud,” according to the firm’s website.
Kiessling will be represented by York defense attorney Christopher Ferro of Ferro Law Firm, according to her magisterial docket.
During his time as a defense attorney, Ferro “has obtained not guilty verdicts in major, high profile jury trials involving murder, alleged rapes, drug charges, DUI, fraud and other white collar criminal allegations,” according to his firm’s website. Attempts to reach Ferro by phone and email were unsuccessful.
On July 12, Adams County commissioners approved Murphy’s separation from employment, effective July 14.
“Pending the outcome of criminal proceedings” and an internal investigation, Kiessling and DePasqua were placed on paid administrative leave, according to county officials.
Kiessling, who started at the county on Oct. 17, 2016, and DePasqua, with a date of hire on Aug. 4, 2003, will be paid during their leave pending the internal investigation, county officials said. Kiessling’s salary is $61,900, while DePasqua makes $82,080, according to officials.
County officials did not disclose whether they are hiring additional ACCYS staff in the absences, but claim there will be “no budget impact.”
A statewide grand jury conducted an investigation based on allegations that ACCYS employees “violated the Pennsylvania Crimes Code when they minimized and ignored multiple concerns” expressed by foster parents and various service providers about the victim’s mother and her ability to safely care for her children, Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said.
The investigating grand jury found the three defendants were “directly or indirectly involved” with the victim’s case through their ACCYS roles and recommended they face the endangering the welfare of children charges, according to the presentment.
Murphy was an ACCYS caseworker, while Kiessling was a supervisor of Murphy and DePasqua, assistant administrator of ACCYS, according to officials.
“We ask the public to keep in mind that these staff members are entitled to a presumption of innocence and that a grand jury does not necessarily see exculpatory evidence or hear the other side of the story during its deliberations,” said Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd.
County officials indicated they respect “the judicial process and will withhold judgement until all of the facts have been developed in open court, and both sides have been heard,” according to a county release.
Felisha Lynn Ellis, now 29, formerly of Gardners, was accused of causing the death of her daughter, Iris, after telling authorities she “shook the baby repeatedly” on May 29, 2020, according to a state police release.
Ellis pleaded guilty to murder of the third degree in October 2021 and was sentenced to serve 12 to 30 years in state prison, according to a criminal docket.
On May 21, 2020, ACCYS received a general protective services referral from ChildLine indicating that Ellis “became intoxicated” and “belligerent” at a party with the children and Mummert on May 16, 2020, according to the presentment.
A caseworker working after-hours responded to Ellis’s residence on May 21, 2020, but did not find any alcohol during the unannounced visit, according to the presentment. Ellis denied the allegations from the report and the children seemed safe, so she was not drug-tested at the visit, the presentment reads.
In listing “several action items to be taken in response to the referral,” DePasqua allegedly did not request “an immediate random drug screen of Ellis” or direct Kiessling or Murphy “to report the referral or the May 16, 2020 incident to the court at the review hearing scheduled to occur on May 22, 2020,” according to the presentment.
The three defendants attended the review hearing and allegedly “failed to advise the court” of the ChildLine referral as well as “request the court to order an immediate random drug/alcohol screening for Ellis,” the presentment reads.
“As a result, the children remained in the physical custody of Ellis and Mummert after the hearing, with legal custody retained by ACCYS,” according to the presentment.
Just seven days later, Ellis “intentionally and maliciously shook and inflicted multiple blunt force trauma injuries” to Iris, according to the presentment.
