Crowds lined streets Monday as marching units, bands and military vehicles paraded through Gettysburg’s downtown to Soldiers’ National Cemetery.
The Gettysburg Joint Veterans Memorial Day Commission coordinated the 155th observance, which culminated in a ceremony attended by approximately 300 at the cemetery in Gettysburg National Military Park.
Keynote Speaker Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, adjutant general of Pennsylvania, recalled all the veterans who “now rest in the arms of angels.”
Despite knowing the dangers they might face, veterans stepped forward to serve because “It is our responsibility as citizens to defend” our freedoms, Schindler said.
Such veterans “represent the very best of who we are as people,” he said.
Each veteran who falls is “a loss to our nation, a loss to our military, and most important, a loss to the families who dearly love them,” Schindler said.
There is no way to return those veterans to their families, but “we can honor our heroes” when we “pause on Memorial Day and say ‘thank you,’” he said.
Memorial Day Commission Chair Barry Decker presented Schindler with a pen fashioned from wood of a “witness tree” that was alive here during the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.
Schindler commands some 18,500 U.S. Army and Air National Guard members, Decker said.
Decker doffed his kepi and led the audience in a moment of silence, which he said was also being observed across the nation.
Between 2006 and 2021, more than 18,000 active-duty personnel gave their lives during military service, Decker said.
“Men and women are still dying for you and I” and many families still are grieving, Decker said.
The commission puts time and effort into each year’s Memorial Day observance because its members will not stand by and allow any veteran to be forgotten, he said.
Students from Gettysburg Area School District elementary schools placed flowers on the graves of Union soldiers interred at the cemetery.
Rev. Dale Williams, retired from the U.S. Navy, prayed for God to “come close to those who mourn” and help everyone “never take our freedom for granted.”
Gettysburg Mayor Rita Frealing said many continue to fight to preserve the United States just as those interred at Soldiers’ National Cemetery did.
Examples of men and women committed to service include sailors of the U.S.S. Gettysburg, Frealing said. She thanked the guided missile-cruiser’s commanding officer, Capt. Megan Thomas, and crew for community service projects completed during frequent trips to the borough.
Members of the crew led the parade and the ship’s Color Guard presented the colors at the cemetery.
State Rep. Dan Moul, R-91, acted as master of ceremonies for the 16th consecutive year.
James Hayney, as President Abraham Lincoln, delivered the Gettysburg Address.
The Gettysburg Area High School band performed the National Anthem and a medley of the songs of each branch of the armed services. Moul asked veterans in the audience to stand as their branch’s song was played.
Pipe Maj. Bob Spolnik of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 163 of Ontario performed “Amazing Grace” on his bagpipe.
Baritone vocalist Wayne Hill performed “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “American Anthem.”
Representatives of numerous veterans, patriotic, and other organizations placed wreaths at the rostrum.
From just outside the cemetery, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard fired an artillery piece 21 times in salute. Seven riflemen from the Adams County Allied Veterans Council Honor Guard fired three volleys.
Mitch Mummert of American Legion Post 202 played taps.
The lengthy parade paid homage to veterans of wars throughout the nation’s history and gave audience members a chance to see military vehicles from various eras.
The grand marshal was Helen Sajer, president of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc.
Local bands and representatives of numerous organizations marched. Here and there, audience members wore military uniforms and other garb from many time periods.
Before the parade began, a yellow biplane with “U.S. Army” emblazoned on its wings circled noisily, and Gettysburg borough police officers mounted on horseback traversed the route.
Organizations that also contributed to Monday’s observance included American Legion Post 202, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 15, Marine Corps League Battlefield Detachment 705, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Gettysburg Camp 112.
