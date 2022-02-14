A solar energy system is planned atop the Freedom Township municipal building.
The township supervisors split 2-1 Wednesday to approve the $20,691 contract with Gettysburg Stove and Solar, Township Manager Zach Gulden said.
Paul Kellett and Brett Johnston voted for the project while Chair Matt Young was in the minority against it, Gulden said Friday.
The 9.9-kilowatt project is expected to pay for itself in about 12 years and to provide total estimated electrical savings of $22,090 during the following 13 years, according to the meeting’s agenda. The total savings are likely to increase as regular utility rates increase, Gulden said.
The project, which includes a 25-year production warranty, was included in the 2022 budget, according to the agenda.
Also in regard to the township building at 2184 Pumping Station Road, Gulden said the supervisors were unanimous in approving replacement of the existing outdoor sign. Chain Effect is to receive $2,745 for the job, which was also included in the 2022 budget, he said.
In other business, Gulden said the supervisors:
• Voted 3-0 to award a contract to Park’s Garbage Service Inc. It sets the yearly cost at $303 for solid waste collection and disposal including large item pickup, covered device recycling drop-off events, and biweekly recycling. The cost is up about $25 per quarter, Gulden said. The contract includes standard per-bag service including 12 tags at $60, additional bags at $5 each, and a wheeled tote at $24 yearly.
• Considered a proposed firearms business at 602A Middle Creek Road. Wade Alexander is seeking a conditional use permit for the “cottage industry,” which would primarily be conducted online. The township planning commission is to review the matter March 2 at 7 p.m. The supervisors set a public hearing for 6 p.m. March 9.
• Approved a reimbursement of up to $220 for a mailbox damaged by a snowplow on Dawn Road.
