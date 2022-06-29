Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board approved a budget with no tax increase Monday.
District Business Manager Tim Stanton said the millage rate will remain at 11.1305 for the coming year, which is currently the second lowest millage rate in Adams County.
With final budget revenues anticipated at $19,836,530 and expenditures totaling $19,647,571, FASD will see an approximate $188,959 surplus.
In other business, the board slightly increased the price of school meals.
FASD has not adjusted meal prices for several years, Stanton said. Following a recent survey conducted concerning school meal prices in a three-county area, FASD was found to be below the average meal price of other districts, according to the meeting agenda.
Breakfast was previously only offered to elementary students at a cost of $1.25. Lunch was $2.65 for elementary students; $2.85 for middle and high school students; and $3.85 for adults.
Meal prices adjusted for the upcoming school year will include breakfast for elementary students at $1.45, and newly-added breakfast availability for middle and high school students at $1.55, and breakfast for adults at $2.00.
The new lunch rate for elementary students is $2.75; middle and high school students, $2.95; and adults, $4.00.
Also, Todd Wolford was welcomed aboard as the new assistant principal for the middle and high schools.
The board will next meet July 25 at 7 p.m.
