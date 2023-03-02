'Cinderella' opening at Fairfield
Buy Now

Cast members applaud while rehearsing a scene for Fairfield High School’s production of “Cinderella,” which is to open Friday. At center are Jadyn Baker in the title role and Noah Wylie as the Prince. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

With face-painting available and light-up magic wands for sale, Fairfield High School’s musical production of “Cinderella” aims to be “more like an experience than a show,” said Assistant Director Taryn Sloat.

The family-friendly event is set to open Friday at 7 p.m. Shows are also planned Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

 

