With face-painting available and light-up magic wands for sale, Fairfield High School’s musical production of “Cinderella” aims to be “more like an experience than a show,” said Assistant Director Taryn Sloat.
The family-friendly event is set to open Friday at 7 p.m. Shows are also planned Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
In the lead roles are a backstage veteran making the jump to acting for the first time and a senior who has been in every musical since he was a freshman.
Junior Jadyn Baker, who is playing Cinderella, said she “wanted to try something new” and has been “trying to get out of my comfort zone through high school.”
The biggest challenge onstage, she said, is figuring out “how to look in certain scenes, how animated I need to be, and the whole time, I’m singing.”
The cast has become a community, she said. Everyone is “very connected, and very talented. It’s just real fun,” said Baker, who is following her sister’s footsteps into the limelight. Allisa Baker played Ursula in Fairfield’s past production of “Little Mermaid.”
Senior Noah Wylie, who plays Prince Charming, is a familiar face on Fairfield’s stage. Last year he played lead character Galileo Figaro in “We Will Rock You,” which is based on the music of rock band Queen.
One of the best things about the current production is “how everyone is lifting each other up and encouraging each other all the time,” he said.
Wylie has long been interested in acting because “it’s not real life. It’s beyond your imagination,” he said.
This fall, he plans to begin studying music education at the University of Valley Forge in Phoenixville, Pa.
The first musical not affected by COVID is “extra special” for the students, said Musical Director Patsy Mills.
“Cinderella is a timeless enchantment fairytale which I remember fondly from my childhood and the childhood of my children. It has been something that children have loved to watch with the message that dreams can come true,” Mills wrote in her director’s message in the show’s program.
Admission to the production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is $10 for adults, $6 for students and senior citizens, and free for children under 4.
The cast also includes Eddie Gaskin as the King, Nina Smith as the Queen, Erin Laird as the Stepmother, Bella Kozack as Portia, Cheyenne Seaman as Joy, Marley Crum as the Godmother, Elijah Wylie as the Herald, Sydney Crum as the Chef, and Rae Skoczen as the Steward.
Ensemble members are Lily Behr, Xavier Braz, Taylor Cisar, Rylee Fitzgerald, Adele Hess, Charlotte Holmes, Maddy Laird, Hailey Mays, Lillie Myers, Wyatt Murphy, Sara Turner, and Emily Sites.
The backstage crew includes Kayla Anderson, Delaney Gass, Ryan Crum, John Mehl, Emma Rodgers, and Amber Skoczen.
The tech crew includes John Baker, Tyler Chendikum, Aaliyah Unkle, Layton Wilhide, manager Roby Olyphant, and district Technology Coordinator Nicole Steele.
Rae Skoczen was costume designer. Helen Sheppard was seamstress.
The production team also includes stage manager Seth Zimmann, business manager Steven Kovalevich, backstage manager Megan Ziegler, and assistant backstage manager Rebecca Abell.
