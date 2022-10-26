A 24-hour tree-planting is branching out with its final stop in Gettysburg on Saturday.
The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay plans to hold tree plantings in a relay-style event, whit staff and volunteers planting more than 3,750 trees in 24 hours, according to an alliance release.
The final stop of the event is 865 Good Intent Road, Gettysburg, on Saturday, 2-6 p.m., where 100 volunteers are still needed to assist in planting 1,560 trees, according to Adam Miller, communications director at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. Volunteers can register to help at allianceforthebay.org/treelay.
Gettysburg is one of six planting sites in Pennsylvania that are part of the alliance’s first-ever 24-hour volunteer tree planting relay, also known as “Treelay,” according to the release.
The relay begins at 6 p.m. on Friday in Kirkwood, Pa., and runs through to 6 p.m. Saturday. Other Pennsylvania locations include Spring Grove, Gap, Lancaster and Carlisle.
Additionally, the event has one planting each in Maryland and Washington, D.C., with all eight sites located across the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
The goal of the event is to engage volunteers and spread awareness on the vital role trees play in this region, according to the release.
“Tree planting is one of the best ways residents can pitch in with Chesapeake conservation efforts,” Ryan Davis, senior forests projects manager at the alliance, said. “We want to make sure that everyone has opportunities to help! The Treelay is a fun way to invite our neighbors out to join our movement for clean water and resilient landscapes.”
All six of the Pennsylvania sites are adjacent to streams, “where the trees will do the most good by stabilizing stream banks, providing shade for water to remain cool, filtering and slowing down stormwater runoff, and providing habitat for aquatic insects and fish,” Miller said.
The Gettysburg site has “highly engaged Adams County volunteers, who have been incrementally reforesting the property themselves but will get a huge boost from the Treelay,” Miller said.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear clothes that can get dirty, long pants, and closed-toed shoes, according to the organization’s website. They also “recommend a hat, sunscreen, bug spray, and gloves, if you have them.”
The Gettysburg site is the largest for the “Treelay,” said Miller.
“It’s the grand finale of this exciting 24-hour event,” Miller said.
The alliance plans to incorporate a wide variety of species, including fast-growers like “sycamore, tulip-poplar, silver maple, and elderberry, and the rest to be ones which grow more slowly but provide big long-term benefits for wildlife, like black gum and white oak,” Miller said.
Forests are important to protect water quality and provide ecosystem benefits across the region, according to the alliance.
“Approximately 70 acres of forests are lost each day in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, and events like Treelay are one step towards reducing forest loss and restoring our Chesapeake lands and waters,” the release reads.
The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, established in 1971, works to improve lands and waters by bringing together communities, companies, and conservationists, according to its website.
“We strive for clean streams and rivers flowing through resilient landscapes, cared for by the people who live, work, and play in the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” the website reads.
The organization oversees local programs connecting many people to their restoration projects, according to the website. The Alliance has offices in Lancaster, Annapolis, Md., Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.