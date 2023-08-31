A former Hoffman Homes employee must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life after recently pleading guilty to two felonies, according to court officials.
Oscar Delgadocruz, 35, of Gettysburg, was accused of indecently assaulting a 14-year-old at the residential facility near Littlestown.
Delgadocruz is set for sentencing on Nov. 13 after entering guilty pleas to institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors, both third-degree felonies, according to a common pleas docket.
As a result of the guilty plea to institutional sexual assault of a minor, Delgadocruz will be a lifetime registrant under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA), according to Kyle Reuter, Adams County assistant district attorney.
“Hoffman Homes Inc. became aware of the situation back in December 2022 when the youth reported to another staff member what was occurring. We took immediate action which included contacting Childline and placing the staff member off work,” Rebecca Van der Groef, chief executive officer at Hoffman Homes for Youth, said in a statement.
Van der Groef said Hoffman Homes terminated the employee and “worked collaboratively with the state police and other agencies throughout the course of the investigation.”
“The safety of our youth is our priority and we have taken additional steps within our organization to ensure this does not happen again,” Van der Groef said.
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) received a child welfare referral Dec. 28 claiming a girl told Hoffman Homes staff members she was “having a relationship” with a staff member, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by PSP Trooper Christopher Pasquale.
During a forensic interview at the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl claimed Delgado hugged and kissed her in October last year and that intimacy between them escalated in subsequent encounters, according to the affidavit.
Delagocruz remains out of Adams County Prison on 10 percent of $10,000 cash bail, according to a common pleas docket.
