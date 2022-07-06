Property owners have less than a month to file tax assessment appeals to the Adams County Tax Services Department.
The deadline to file appeals is on or before Monday, Aug. 1 by 4:30 p.m., according to officials.
County assessment appeals can be submitted in-person, at the tax services drop box outside the courthouse, through email to taxoffice@adamscounty.us or by fax to 717-337-5767.
The main source of revenue for counties, municipalities, and school districts is property taxes throughout the state.
“All Adams County property owners, or others with an interest in such real estate, have a right to file a property tax appeal in writing from any real estate assessment on or before the close of business Monday, August 1, 2022,” Adams County Tax Services Chief Assessor Sue Miller said during the commissioners’ meeting last week.
With any tax appeal, Adams County Tax Services Director Daryl Crum said property owners have the burden of proof “to show an alternative value to base the tax assessment on.”
“The strongest method to make that case would be to have an appraisal conducted on the property for the purpose of determining market value,” according to the county website.
For property owners who do not wish to go through a formal appraisal process, they still can make their case to the Adams County Board of Assessment Appeals sharing their research, the website reads.
All cases heard by the board of appeals will be get notice of the decision through the mail by Nov. 15, according to the county website.
“If after receiving their decision notice, if a property owner is aggrieved by the board’s decision, they may file to the Adams County Court of Common Pleas within 30 days of that decision notice,” according to Crum.
The average for the past five years has been recorded at 174 appeals, Crum said, noting each year the amount has dropped by 23%.
In 2021, county officials saw 84 appeals – “a steady, annual decrease from a total of 260 appeals heard in 2017,” according to Crum.
The real estate tax rolls have increased by 1.6% from last year due to “continued new construction and home improvement projects outweighing tax appeal results,” in addition to new exemptions and new enrollment effects with the Clean and Green program, Crum said.
Clean and Green, first enacted in 1974, was intended to assist agricultural landowners from being forced to stop agricultural land use or have to sell part of their land due to high taxes. Certain landowners are assessed at a lower rate than adjacent lands not enrolled in the program.
During the June 29 meeting, Adams County commissioners approved the tax rolls, effective July 1, at $9.8 billion, including 44,904 taxable parcels.
The county has $1.2 billion of exempt assessment for 1,949 exempt parcels.
The public can inspect the assessment rolls at the Adams County Courthouse, Room 202, 117 Baltimore St., during business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appeal forms are available in the tax services office or online at www.adamscounty.us.
Commissioners also approved a quote from A.G. Mauro Company of Lewisberry for purchase and installation of locks for the holding room doors in the Adams County sheriff’s office for $4,925. The cost is allocated from the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool (PCoRP) Loss Prevention Grant.
Additionally, commissioners unanimously approved two building and maintenance projects at the human services building in Cumberland Township.
Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel signed a quote from GDS Controls Inc., of Mechanicsburg, to perform preventative maintenance on the fire pump at the human services building at a cost of $1,050.
Commissioners ratified Phiel’s signature on a proposal from Overhead Door Company of Harrisburg-York to repair the overhead ramp doors at the human services building for $1,723.
