The Adams County Conservation District (ACCD) recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, hosted at the pavilion behind Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center.
The picnic commemorated the organization’s establishment by the county commissioner and its first district board meeting.
The ACCD is an extension of the county government, led by a volunteer board of directors appointed by the Adams County commissioners. Each governing district is responsible for programs and projects to prevent pollution, erosion and conserve its natural resources.
“It is very fitting to recognize the 75th anniversary, celebrating the leadership and vision of those that came before us, and those who are currently charged with this important task, to benefit and assist with our vibrant agrarian heritage and one of our county’s main economic engines,” said Randy Phiel, commissioner chair.
District Manager Adam McClain manages and oversees all programs in accordance to laws and regulations. He has been serving the ACCD for 13 years and in his current position for four years.
“I am most proud when I can drive past a conservation project with my children and tell them how a farmer, municipality, or landowner voluntarily worked with the conservation district to make our local water, soil, or environment a little better for everyone and future generations,” McClain said.
He provided a historical account of the conservation district’s history and key moments.
Due to the Dust Bowl of the 1930s and subsequent scarcity of resources, the commonwealth enacted Pennsylvania Act 217 on May 15, 1945, to improve water and soil conservation. Known as “Conservation District Law,” the bill designated districts as the primary local government unit responsible for conserving natural resources.
At the request of farmers and citizens, Adams County commissioners made a declaration to establish the Adams County Conservation District, holding its first board meeting on Nov. 14, 1947. By 1953, ACCD signed up 703 cooperating farmers. This would end up being 75 percent of the county’s viable farmland.
By its 50th anniversary, the county’s population doubled, from 44,000 to 88,000, with water drainage being the major issue of the time, according to McClain’s official ACCD history timeline.
“The inception of the Adams County Conservation District in 1947, and later the completion of Adams County Agricultural Complex, creating one stop for our ag community, are two milestones in Adams County’s history of service to the community,” Phiel continued.
Recently, the ACCD has been busy with various projects aimed at improving agricultural integrity and creating revenue for the county. For example, the 2021 ACCD annual report cited The Dirt Gravel, and Low Volume Road Maintenance Program procured seven project sites to install more eco-friendly roadways. They assisted 15 operators on the design and installation for grass waterway sites, to gently carry water from crop fields to stabilize run off water. Their involvement brought in $429,178 of county revenue.
According to the Adams County Office of Planning and Development reports, 23,610 acres were preserved on 185 farms in 2021. Monitoring the land’s nutrients, erosion and soil serve the initial goal of the conservation district, dating back to 1947, according to the 2021 ACCD Annual Report.
The ACCD is proactive in preventing diseases, such as West Nile Virus, by setting adult mosquito traps, and identification of 300 black-legged and American dog ticks. Partnering with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and The Watershed Alliance of Adams County, 15,300 native trees and shrubs were distributed to residents.
At the 75th anniversary celebration, numerous speakers celebrated the history and the current state of the ACCD, including McClain, state Representatives Dan Moul and Torren Ecker, the three county commissioners, and the state conservationist, Denise Cole, among others.
Despite productive evolution during its first 50 years, the last 20-30 years have presented more challenges. According to McClain, the work has gotten progressively more complicated to satisfy the responsibilities of new environmental regulations and enforcements. In turn, the staff continues to grow to meet growing regulations.
County Commissioner Jim Martin works closely with the ACCD board and is pleased with the work they’ve accomplished over his 10 years in office.
“When we first started, it wasn’t as amiable as it is now. Our meetings bode well for everyone’s morale,” Martin said. “People should know the work that is being done. I’m thanking God we have an exceptional staff that have done an excellent job improving the waters and land of our county.”
