file
Buy Now

Students assisted when concrete was recently poured for the new greenhouse nearing completion at Biglerville High School. (File/Gettysburg Times)

A graduation rain date is included in the 2023-24 calendar approved Tuesday by the Upper Adams School District Board.

Graduation is to take place May 29, with May 30 as the rain date. The latter is also the last day of classes.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.