A graduation rain date is included in the 2023-24 calendar approved Tuesday by the Upper Adams School District Board.
Graduation is to take place May 29, with May 30 as the rain date. The latter is also the last day of classes.
Biglerville High School (BHS) Principal Beth Graham introduced the idea last month, telling board members students suggested adding a rain date to avoid the reduction in seating when weather forces the ceremony to move from the stadium to the auditorium.
The first day of classes is to be Aug. 23, according to the calendar, which the board passed without discussion or dissent, having talked it over during a committee meeting earlier this month.
Similarly, the board voted to apply for renewal of the state’s permission to flexible instruction days (FIDs) next year, as it has during the last three years.
FIDs occur when district buildings are closed due to severe weather or a similar occurrence. Unlike traditional “snow days,” FIDs count toward state’s mandatory minimum number of instructional days. Instruction occurs remotely or with material sent home in advance of an unfavorable forecast or similar circumstance.
During the committee meeting earlier this month, board members said FIDs are to be used sparingly because they are disruptive for families. The district has used fewer than the five FIDs that have been authorized each year, and the calendar continues to include traditional make-up days for snow, according to district Superintendent Wesley Doll.
Savings beat forecast
Also Tuesday, the board learned savings from energy efficiency improvements have been greater than expected.
Electricity use dropped so much that the Met-Ed utility company asked to check the district’s meters, Doll said.
For the first year after lighting, window, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and other improvements were made at various buildings, actual utility savings were $99,929, according to a presentation by Mike Grochalski of McClure Company. The company did the work under a contract guaranteeing $88,581 in savings.
In the work that transformed Arendtsville Elementary School into Upper Adams Intermediate School, equipment provided by McClure resulted in annual savings of $6,546 compared to the previous traditional equipment. The savings were in line with expectations, Grochalski said.
The energy projects were “a great benefit to the district and taxpayers,” Doll said.
In addition, the project enabled greater air filtration and circulation of fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic, board member Ron Ebbert said.
Greenhouse to open
In other business, the board:
• Accepted a $20,000 grant from the Robert C. Hoffman Charitable Endowment Trust for the new greenhouse nearing completion at the high school, where it is to be used as part of agricultural education. A dedication ceremony for the approximately $150,000 project is set for 11 a.m. May 2, with Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding as speaker, board member Susan Crouse said. She thanked the trust and other donors.
• Awarded a $122,615 contract to C.E. Williams Sons Inc. to repair and seal pavement at Biglerville Elementary School. Only one bid was received, according to the agenda. The price was about $32,000 more than budgeted board member Tom Wilson said. In the capital reserve fund, “other items will be adjusted to accommodate the budget shortfall,” according to the agenda.
• Learned the recent Mini-Thon event at Biglerville High School raised just over $12,000 for child cancer research, up by about $1,000 from last year, student representative Gabriel Hollabaugh said. Attendance at the all-night event was 196, he said.
Readers may contact Jim Hale at jhale@gettysburgtimes.com.
