Two months after Mark Leer resigned as head road master in Huntington Township, municipal officials contend there is more to the story about why he stepped down.
Huntington Supervisor Chair Paul Guise alleged Thursday that Leer, who is also an elected supervisor, recently signed a worker’s compensation settlement and his resignation is tied to that agreement.
Guise and Vice Chair Jeff King claim the legal matter is the sole reason Leer quit his township job in December.
Leer disagreed, stressing the factors tied to his departure were numerous, such as ongoing political differences with fellow supervisors, as he stated in December when he left the township’s employ.
The allegations, which came forth during the supervisors’ monthly business meeting Feb. 9, sparked 15 minutes of sometimes heated debate among the three-member board and the public.
Leer claimed he had no choice but to move forward with the settlement, or to engage in what would likely to be a prolonged court battle.
“It’s so disrespectful,” said Leer. “You people are something.”
At times the squabble was so unruly Solicitor Todd A. King suggested a recess; his recommendation was ignored.
Leer abruptly left the room with his son, Cody, a former township employee who was sitting in the audience. Moments later, Leer returned to the meeting, but sat in the back row with the public where he remained until the session adjourned. He did not participate in any votes.
Immediately after the meeting, Leer said he was “railroaded” by the announcement, as personnel matters concerning employees are typically discussed in closed-door, executive sessions. He also questioned how many more times his resignation would be a focal point at public meetings.
“Who wants to be in a room full of people when they have no respect for you?” he asked.
Leer remains a supervisor and is serving the final year of his second six-year term.
Guise claimed he and Jeff King reached out to the township’s attorney, Todd King, following Leer’s resignation in December to ask about what information they were allowed to release to the public.
At the time, Todd King, of Salzmann Hughes, was replacing Bob Campbell of the same legal firm. Weeks later, Guise and Jeff King received guidance prior to the township’s regularly scheduled January meeting, but claim the timing did not work out for a public announcement.
“We needed to talk to the solicitor to see what was appropriate,” Guise said by phone.
According to Guise and Supervisor King, this month’s announcement was a “result of numerous questions and negative accusations and insinuations from several people, including Huntington Township residents and neighboring communities, and the newspaper articles.”
Days later, Leer said he saw no documentation of any complaints.
Guise read a public statement with further allegations about Leer’s resignation and claimed the information was “not in violation of the Sunshine Act.”
As a “result of a court case involving Mr. Leer, EMC Insurance and the PA Dept. of Labor & Industry,” Guise said, “Mr. Leer chose to accept a settlement of worker’s comp claims and resign” as road master.
According to officials, the cost of the insurance through EMC in 2022 was $5,775. Subsequently, the township was dropped as a client “due to loss history,” Guise charged.
When no other carrier would accept the township, the only remaining option was worker’s compensation insurance through the state. Costs ballooned by 56 percent.
Leer countered that Guise’s statement made it “appear the only reason I quit was because I accepted a settlement for injury. That’s not entirely true.”
In fact, Leer pointed out he has repeatedly voiced concerns about the undermanned road crew, with the township’s only solution being to hire “aunts, uncles and cousins,” among other relatives, to fill vacancies.
“I did that job for 16 years and couldn’t find anyone that wanted to work here because of the treatment of employees,” he said.
Charles King, brother of Supervisor King, was hired in December to replace Leer as road master, but only after several votes were taken. He rose from his seat to participate in Thursday’s shouting match, in addition to other members of the crowd.
Former supervisor and board chair David Boyer asked if Leer received compensation for the settlement. Leer replied that the information was “no one’s business” since it was a legal matter.
When other members of the public interjected, local resident Marie DiGangi, who regularly speaks during the public comment portion of each meeting, asked why citizens weren’t required to state their name and address before giving remarks. She opined that anyone associated with the township’s so-called “clique” is not required to identify themselves.
Leer concurred: “Certain people can speak up and say whatever they want.”
Later, Antoinette Boyer voiced concern about an email written by township staff Dec. 6, to the PA State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS), questioning whether Leer could be removed as a supervisor “on the grounds that he withheld information that would affect the operations of the township.”
She suggested other supervisors attempted to “maliciously” and “illegally” remove Leer from the board.
“I was disgusted,” said Antoinette Boyer. “Why would you do that?”
Specifically, the email mentioned members of the road crew quitting, while Leer was away on vacation last fall. When Leer returned, he also resigned, effective Dec. 31.
Guise acknowledged that he and Jeff King raised the concerns and instructed staff to check with PSATS. He did not see an issue with the outreach, as the township is a dues-paying member of the organization, which provides legislative and governmental assistance to municipalities, among other services.
“We were just checking to see if there were any options,” he claimed, after the meeting.
Meanwhile, Leer asserted he had nothing to do with the staff resignations and adhered to municipal protocol throughout the whole process.
Jeff King asked why Huntington officials weren’t directly notified when road crew members quit in November. Purportedly, two staffers tendered their resignations with Leer, but no follow-up occurred with other supervisors.
“Why wasn’t it important enough … to notify everyone concerned with a change of employment?” King asked Leer. “It’s your responsibility and duty.”
Not so fast, responded Leer. He maintained his staffers viewed the matter as confidential, and asked him to treat their departures as such, so he did not relay the information. The openings were advertised a few days later.
“I respected the employees, per their wishes,” explained Leer.
Further, he again referenced political disagreements, such as supporting one-time staff bonuses with American Rescue Plan funding, as rationale for his departure. Guise and King have repeatedly opposed the concept.
Similarly, Leer disagreed with awarding new township employees 8 percent raises before they conclude a 90-day probationary period.
Guise countered that Leer approved the staff raises, as part of the township’s reorganizational meeting in early January. Leer acknowledged that he supported the raises, but only for existing staff, not new hires.
“I worked five or six years here before even taking a vacation day,” said Leer, whose final salary was $24 an hour, but noted the new road master’s salary with the 8 percent hike is more than what he made after 16 years on the job. “We give people 8 percent raises before they even work a day here.”
Otherwise, Leer felt the worker’s compensation debacle presented him with limited options. As such, he believes he was “basically forced out.”
“If I did not accept the settlement, it would have put the township in a tough position,” said Leer. “My other choice was to fight it in court; it left me with no other decision.”
Three days after the township’s meeting, Leer explained that he suffered back injuries twice while working for the township, dating back to 2019. But it wasn’t until this year that issues occurred with the EMC Insurance, the township’s former worker’s compensation insurance carrier.
According to Leer, EMC stopped paying his medical bills in 2022, prompting him to seek legal counsel. Hearings ensued.
Leer contested that his colleagues were misinformed throughout the entire process, because they didn’t participate in any legal proceedings.
“If the township attended any hearing, they would know what was going on, but they didn’t,” he said.
Guise and Jeff King emphasized they have repeatedly praised Leer for his work as road master.
During the holiday season, there were four open positions on the road crew: head and assistant road master, both of which required a commercial drivers license, and a pair of part-time spots. There were significant disagreements about filling the positions, especially when family members of elected officials expressed interest.
The road crew was back to its full capacity by mid-January. There have been no issues during inclement weather this winter, per officials.
