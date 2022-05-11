Visitors have an opportunity to not only learn about Adams County agriculture, but also support small businesses at the first-ever Adams County Blossom Festival on Saturday.
With nearly 40 craft and home-good vendors, the one-day event includes numerous family-fun activities for all ages from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Apple Museum, 154 W. Hanover St., Biglerville.
The offerings include face painting, a food truck by Apple Bin, ice cream and sundaes by Holy Cow, live Bluegrass music, and more, said Lucinda “Cindy” Heller, event organizer and treasurer of the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society (BHPS).
Admission and parking are free to attend the festival, said Heller.
“The Adams County Fruit Growers Association had the Apple Blossom Festival for years,” Heller said. “There has been continued interest to have it in some form. We have gotten a lot of phone calls. This is a way for us to hold it in a very miniature form of what they had.”
The event is sponsored by the Biglerville Historical and Preservation Society and the National Apple Museum, Heller said. The event committee includes Heller, Sonya Showers, Beverly Rudisill.
“A highlight of your day can be a guided tour on a horse-drawn wagon and learning from a special Upper Adams farmer as you journey along,” Heller said.
The event will include wine for tasting and purchase as well as hard cider, said Heller. Apple products, cider, and bake goods will also be available, she said.
Families can enjoy a tour of the National Apple Museum and shop in its unique gift shop. Debra Sandoe McCauslin will sign books, and sell her book “Reconstructing the Past: Puzzle of the Lost Community at Yellow Hill,” Heller said.
The festival also includes a chance for visitors to meet the Pennsylvania Apple Queen, Heller said.
There are many other blossoms this time of year to think about, she said. Fruit and agriculture are a tremendous influence on the Adams County community, said Heller.
“We need to enhance and love our heritage,” Heller said. “My heritage has six generations of farming. We wanted to keep the awareness of how important agriculture is.”
Plan have been under way for the Adams County Blossom Festival since January with hopes of continuing the event every year, she said.
“We are hoping this is the first of many years. I am not saying we are going to get bigger, but we’d have it as an annual event,” Heller said.
