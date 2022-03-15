Each year in March, news media organizations across the country take this time to highlight the importance of transparency in our government, according to a release from Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (PNA).
This year, Sunshine Week runs March 13-19.
The vital work journalists do to fight for access to records that shed light on government activity is underscored during Sunshine Week.
“Even a public-health crisis as devastating as COVID-19 will not stop journalists from reporting news and information that matter most to our readers – whether at a school board, township supervisor or city council meeting,” the release reads.
Throughout the year, PNA continues to advocate for more access to essential information from all levels of government.
“We remain focused on the Right-to-Know Law and related transparency issues as well as ensuring that public notices remain in newspapers of general circulation,” the release reads.
The Sunshine Act and Right to Know Law are Pennsylvania’s primary public access laws. These laws guarantee the public’s right to access government information at public meetings and through public records, according to the release. Public access to meetings and records is fundamental to the public’s ability to understand government actions and hold government officials accountable.
“The Sunshine Act applies to public agencies, which include Pennsylvania executive branch agencies, the General Assembly, and municipal authorities, such as township boards of supervisors and local school boards. The Act requires agencies to hold public meetings any time a quorum deliberates agency business or takes official action,” the release reads.
As with many laws, there are exceptions to the public meeting requirements of the Sunshine Act, but the law begins with a statement of intent, stressing the right of the public to witness the decision-making process to ensure that the democratic process functions properly, according to the release.
The Right to Know Law applies to executive branch agencies and local agencies, including school districts, townships, other municipalities, and authorities. The law also applies on a limited basis to the General Assembly and to the court system’s financial records, according to the release.
“The law begins with the presumption that records in the possession of government agencies are public records and must be provided within the framework of the law,” the release reads.
There are exemptions to the law that allow agencies to deny public access, but the law places the burden of proof on an agency to show why a requested record is not public, according to the release.
Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman is PNA Board chair. The Times will publish PNA Sunshine Week-related editorials on Page A4 for the remainder of the week.
