A police officer may be assigned to the Upper Adams School District.
Nothing has been decided, but a preliminary 2022-23 budget presentation included $87,565 for a school resource officer (SRO). The potential position would be filled via a contract with the Borough of Biglerville.
Amid frequently concerning national news, school safety “continues to be a priority for us,” Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
A full-time school resource officer would bring expertise to planning and training while helping to “maximize a welcoming environment” and create “a safe environment,” he said.
A presentation on the SRO proposal is planned during the board’s next meeting at 7 p.m. on April 19 in the board room at Biglerville High School, Doll said.
Among other proposals for new expenditures in the presentation given during the April 5 meeting was $25,000 to reconfigure a high school administrative assistant position in part to centralize student registration operations.
Also proposed was a $41,500 maintenance agreement for heating, ventilation and air-conditioning. Strong maintenance can avoid situations like a multi-million mold mitigation expense that hit the Fairfield Area School District in 2018, board President Tom Wilson said.
Professional staff contract negotiations are still in progress, but transportation contracts are nearing completion, Doll said.
Overall, the board must balance conservative estimates and a realistic approach, with the goal of no tax increase or “the least tax increase we can afford,” said Wilson. Putting off any needed increases can lead to massive sudden increases like those district residents are now seeing in their garbage collection bills, he said.
A preliminary budget is to be presented to the board May 3, with preliminary adoption likely May 17, and final approval likely June 21.
The current proposed budget would include nearly $33.9 million in expenses, up by some $2.3 million from the current budget.
District Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said she will focus on the revenue side of the budget during the board’s April 19 meeting.
In other business, COVID infections remain very low in the district, Doll said. As of the day of the meeting, two positive cases had been reported in the district and no individuals were in quarantine, Doll said. “We’re still seeing a very, very low trend,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.