Trash and recycling collection fees are heading up in Gettysburg Borough.
A unanimous borough council Monday chose Waste Management’s bid over that of the current provider, Waste Connections.
The switchover is to occur April 1, with the rate rising from the current $18.19 per month to $22.55 per month, according to Borough Manager Charles Gable.
Waste Connections’ bid was $24.15, he said.
The current contract was in its final year, Gable said.
This one runs for three years with an option to renew for a fourth, Borough Manager Charles Gable said.
Service is to include bulk pick-up, weekly waste and recycling service, and biannual e-recycling services.
In addition residential services, the contract includes numerous free services to the borough, Gable said.
Included are weekly collection at all municipally owned facilities, six free dumpsters for special events downtown, unlimited disposable trash receptacles for special events, and servicing of all street trash cans and recycling bins, Gable said.
Waste Connections has served the borough for eight years, before which Waste Management was the provider, Gable said.
The new provider will accept a somewhat wider range of recyclables, council member Judith Butterfield said.
Recycling is “mandatory in Gettysburg,” which receives money from a state program based on total collected tonnage of recyclables, she said.
“You’re financially harming the borough by not recycling,” Gable said.
Vacation rentals?
Also, the council set a public hearing on a proposal to permit vacation rentals in the Institutional-1 District for 6:30 p.m. March 28 at the borough building, 59 E. High St. Properties in the district include the United Lutheran Seminary, Gettysburg College, and others.
The proposal would limit such Airbnb-style rentals to one per property, borough Director of Planning, Zoning and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said.
Council member Chris Berger said properties can be subdivided, which would open “Pandora’s box” and potentially threaten the quality of life in residential neighborhoods.
In other business, the council:
• Granted “certificates of appropriateness” required for projects in the historic district, as recommended by the borough Historic Architectural Review Board. Sites, owners and projects included: 145 York St., Daniel Altman, replace wood windows with vinyl; 105 Steinwehr Ave., Tommy’s Pizza, replace roof, siding and drive-through window; 123 W. High St., John Buchheister, demolish a deteriorated garage.
• Welcomed the borough’s new human resources coordinator, Kara Reithmaier.
