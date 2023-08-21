A tip from the public helped police charge a man with the armed robbery of a local pharmacy, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Two felony counts of robbery were filed against Steven Silverman, 53, of Hagerstown, Md., according to a magisterial docket.
Allegedly, a man with a gun “forced entry into the managers office” of the CVS store at 1310 York Road (U.S. Route 30) in Straban Township at 7:08 p.m. July 25, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The man allegedly “brandished a firearm” before stealing approximately $2,000 in cash, according to a state police release that contained a request for anyone with information to contact them.
A person called PSP Aug. 4 and claimed Silverman was the robber, saying he had a history of committing robberies, and provided a phone number with a Maryland area code, according to the affidavit PSP Trooper Richard Kline filed Aug. 11.
On the day of the robbery, Kline went to the CVS, where “it was reported a male wearing a face covering, what appeared to be a black wig, a grey hooded sweatshirt and a bucket style hat entered the business,” according to the affidavit.
The person who was counting cash and preparing to place it in the store’s safe claimed “an individual knocked on the office door and when she opened the door the individual pushed his way into the office, displayed a gun, and demanded cash” before leaving with “approximately $2,000 in U.S. currency,” according to the affidavit.
Security video showed a person wearing a hat and a green mask who appeared to have hand and wrist tattoos that he allegedly tried to conceal, according to the affidavit.
Footage from the nearby Walmart store at 1270 York Road allegedly showed a black Ford Mustang with white stripes entering the parking lot about the time of the CVS robbery, and allegedly showed a person of the same description returning to the vehicle afterward, according to the affidavit.
“The rear license plate was not readable and was possibly covered up,” the affidavit reads.
After the tipster’s call Aug. 4, police researched Silverman’s history and allegedly found he was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in June 2019, according to the affidavit.
Federal probation and parole officials allegedly confirmed “Silverman is under active supervision” and was “most recently staying with his girlfriend in Thurmont, Md., which is approximately 20 minutes south of the CVS robbery location,” according to the affidavit.
The officials also said “they have been unable to contact Silverman for several weeks,” according to the affidavit.
PSP contacted Maryland State Police and found Silverman was allegedly involved with a traffic stop Aug. 8, according to the affidavit. Maryland Trooper Henry Doll allegedly confirmed the phone number provided by the tipster and provided video footage that allegedly showed a black Mustang with white stripes and a tattoo on the person’s hand, according to the affidavit. Silverman allegedly told Doll “he was traveling to Kentucky,” according to the affidavit.
Investigators also “obtained Department of Justice booking photographs documenting Silverman’s tattoos,” which allegedly appeared to match the CVS video, according to the affidavit.
“Observable finger prints” were on a tea bottle allegedly left at the CVS scene and were forwarded to a laboratory for evaluation along with another print found at the scene, according to the affidavit. The laboratory allegedly “confirmed the prints belonged to Steven Silverman,” according to the affidavit.
As of Friday, the online docket did not indicate an arrest.
