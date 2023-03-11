The floor heaves with the force of explosions outside. A terrified family’s voices rise from the basement.
Bullet holes appear one by one in the wall. Soldiers’ voices resound from the street. Then a voice echos, “This is our house now.”
“Caught in the Crossfire,” a multi-sensory immersion in the civilian experience of the Battle of Gettysburg, is among highlights of the Adams County Historical Society’s (ACHS) new museum.
The completion of a $1-million challenge means the Gettysburg Beyond the Battle Museum, which tells the story of Adams County from “dinosaurs to now,” will open April 15 with no debt, a rare feat for a nonprofit organization, said ACHS Executive Director Andrew Dalton.
Information about museum tickets and numerous free events planned during next month’s opening weekend are on the ACHS website, www.achs-pa.org.
Donors David and Pauline LeVan, whose $1 million gift matches the $1 million ACHS raised over the past eight months, toured the museum Friday.
It is part of ACHS’ new facility at 625 Biglerville Road, which also includes an events venue, seminar room, research library, gift shop, storage for a collection of more than a million local historical artifacts, and more.
Also touring was Jake Boritt, filmmaker and local resident, who created a fundraising video as well as six videos that join artifact displays in the museum. They and other exhibits create an experience “like walking through a movie” of Adams County’s history, he said.
Resources also include another immersive experience focused on the colonial-era Gettys Tavern, a dinosaur footprint found near York Springs, Native American artifacts, fruit-industry equipment, a chair that sat on the platform from which President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address, and golf clubs that Adams resident and retired U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower gave to a teenage caddy on a local course.
Visitors will find a manuscript of Michael Sharra’s classic novel about the Battle of Gettysburg, “The Killer Angels,” and hear the script his son, novelist and local resident Jeff Shaara, wrote for “Caught in the Crossfire,” based on real first-hand accounts.
But the Civil War is only a small part of the Adams story.
Museum-goers will see a Wall of Honor that presents many prominent past Adams residents as well as displays honoring local veterans of many wars, an exhibit highlighting activism in the county stretching from women’s suffrage to civil rights, a slide show depicting numerous tourist attractions of the past, and images of 23 of the 26 U.S. presidents to visit Adams. No photos exist of the other three, including George Washington, Dalton said.
And the society’s holdings will only grow, since donations of local historical artifacts are welcome, Dalton said.
The entire facility just north of the Gettysburg borough border, including a spacious separate structure, arose from a simple but pressing need to move artifacts and documents from a house on the United Lutheran Seminary campus in Gettysburg, where fire suppression and archival climate controls were not available.
From humble initial expectations, the museum has risen “way to the top end,” David LeVan said Friday.
“That could not have happened without Pauline and Dave LeVan,” Dalton said.
They “were quick to act when we needed a surge of energy to reinvigorate the campaign,” he said.
“The artifacts help you tell the story, but it’s really the stories that matter,” he said when the challenge began last year. “This was a great opportunity with this museum to tell stories in an exciting way.”
There are “a lot of untold stories, and it’s important that those stories get told to many generations, not just today,” Pauline said then.
“We have never received a gift this large from an individual donor. This is a historic moment for ACHS and Adams County,” Dalton said in July, expressing gratitude to a family with deep local roots that “has helped strengthen and enhance the resources available to residents of Gettysburg and Adams County for many years.”
Now, fundraising has surpassed the $10-million construction goal, but support continues to be needed for ongoing operations, Dalton said.
