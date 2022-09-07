Bail was denied for a man accused of holding a gun to a woman’s head Friday night in Mount Pleasant Township, according to court documents.
Aleksandr Kraft, 25, of Montoursville, was charged with eight felonies and four misdemeanors and remained in Adams County Prison as of Tuesday, according to a magisterial docket.
About 8:12 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nicole White responded to a report of a man holding a gun to a woman’s head on Grant Drive, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by White.
On arrival, White allegedly “found the male, later identified as” Kraft “with a gun to (a woman’s) head,” according to the affidavit. Kraft “surrendered the gun and was subsequently taken into custody,” according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed she “heard a noise coming from the basement. At that time, the basement door opened, and Kraft was standing there with a gun in his hand. Kraft began waving the gun around yelling ‘to get on the floor,’” information in the affidavit alleged.
Kraft allegedly “yelled ‘I am going to shoot you’ several times” before pointing the gun at the woman’s head, according to the affidavit.
Another person ran outside “screaming for help” before returning to the residence and leading another person outside to safety, according to the affidavit.
Meanwhile, Kraft allegedly held the woman “at gunpoint, taking the magazine out to show the gun was loaded and then reinserted the magazine,” according to the affidavit.
According to the docket, the “bail action reason” was “Defendant has suicidal tendencies as well as blackouts. Defendant has no memory of the alleged” incident.
Kraft is charged with six felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of burglary and criminal trespass, three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats, according to the docket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.