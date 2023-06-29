Cumberland Township supervisors voted 5-0 Tuesday to grant conditional use for a campground at the former Boyds Bears facility.
Under the site’s mixed-use zoning, BR Smith Properties’ project at 75 Cunningham Road could not advance without the conditional use, which supervisors granted subject to several conditions.
One condition is campsites must be at least 35 feet from neighboring residential land.
Also, the campground is to be surrounded by a fence or vegetative screening. Smith is to work with neighbors to make that decision and determine the design.
Other conditions are: “quiet hours” 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.; daily emptying of trash receptacles; no consumer fireworks; stays limited to two weeks; pets confined or on a leash; and annual review of an emergency plan.
The project, known as the Barn Resort, would provide some 365 sites for recreational vehicles and other styles of camping on 33 of the site’s approximately 130 acres. The property off Emmitsburg Road straddles Cumberland and Freedom townships. Its centerpiece is the five-story former Boyds Bears Country facility, which for eight years housed a collectible teddy bear retail outlet and restaurant until the business closed in early 2011.
Neighboring residents spoke before the vote, expressing concerns including noise and other effects on quality of life.
Catherine Hammons said the 35-foot setback is inadequate when the property line is only six feet from her bedroom.
Water usage related to the property is a “very major concern” because of potential effects on nearby wells, she claimed. In addition to water demand from the proposed development, Hammons and other neighbors claimed they have seen trucks from a water company owned by Smith transporting water from the site.
Once a land development plan is submitted, Smith will have to show sufficient water is available for all uses on the property, said Sam Wiser, the township’s attorney.
Neighbor Rebecca Mendenhall also questioned water usage and said the township was “kind of stupid” when it zoned existing residential properties for mixed use.
Another neighbor said the fence or vegetative barrier would not be a sound buffer and expressed concern that the campground would be “very, very noisy” and “intrusive.”
Neighbors made similar comments for more than 90 minutes in May during a public hearing on the matter. Wiser said last month the township legally must grant the conditional use if it complies with township ordinances and does not endanger public safety.
After neighbors spoke Tuesday, an attorney representing Smith pointed out that the township must by law make its decision on the basis of evidence presented during the public hearing last month. Wiser appeared to agree, saying “the record is closed.”
Before the vote, Wiser said supervisors had discussed the conditional use in a non-public executive session, as state law permits when supervisors are acting in their quasi-judicial role on zoning matters.
There was no discussion among supervisors before they approved a lengthy and detailed motion formally made by Jeff Brauning, who read it into the record.
Liquor hearing
In a related matter, supervisors set a public hearing on a proposed intermunicipal liquor license transfer for the barn structure. It would be for a restaurant in the barn’s basement, Wiser said.
The liquor hearing is to occur at 6:30 p.m. July 25, with supervisors’ regular meeting to start at the hearing’s conclusion. The township complex is at 1370 Fairfield Road.
Long-term plans for the property also include “dining, overnight lodging, entertainment” and other “family-friendly tourism and recreational space,” according to the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.